Los Angeles based indie funk band More Fatter to play Crazy Horse Friday

Horn-heavy California funk trendsetters, the Los Angeles based indie funk band More Fatter, bring their energetic show to Nevada City on Friday as a stop on their West Coast tour.

When More Fatter won the High Sierra Music Festival band contest by a landslide in 2019, it sent the message loud and clear that this is a band rapidly on the rise. Forging funk, soul, jazz, R&B, and folk music into an irresistible sound, More Fatter charts its own course through an oasis of groove. Combining colorful melodies with fiery horns and an all around burning live spirit, their songs have a way of getting underneath your skin. Already a favorite in their native San Francisco Bay Area, the band recently relocated to Los Angeles and are on a mission to celebrate and unite people in new places, wherever they may be.

Band members Tommy Economou and Márk Fédronic met in the Ragazzi Boys Chorus in Redwood City when they were nine years old. They toured the world and sang songs from many different cultures. Tommy and Márk realized their dream of one day forming a band after returning home from college. They teamed up with bassist, Gustaf Claesson, and Márk’s younger brother and trumpeter/singer, Théo. Márk and Théo grew up speaking Hungarian and French at home, while Gustaf grew up speaking Swedish. The band has sought out ways to mix the members’ European roots with the funk, jazz, blues, hip hop and rock sounds of America. Tommy, Théo, Márk, and Gustaf decided to move to Los Angeles in September to pursue the band all-out. They now live in a house together in East LA with a resilient pomegranate tree in the backyard and rooster calls echoing in the hills.

Catch them live Friday night at the Crazy Horse Saloon & Grill in downtown Nevada City.