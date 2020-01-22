Lolo Gervais takes to the stage for two evenings at Golden Era

A refined and versatile entertainer, vocalist Lolo Gervais brings a mischievous elegance to her sense of the rhythm and blues. She is the reigning winner of the Best Performing Artist in Nevada County award for three years running and leads a band of consummate processionals, including Ray Sayre on guitar, Richard Jones on drums, Charlie Faber on bass and Gary Regina on the saxophones. Their music spans material by such artists as Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Al Green, Stevie Wonder, along with a wide repertoire of contemporary music reinvented through the lens of vintage rhythm and blues. Lolo and the band will be appearing for a special two-night engagement at the Golden Era Lounge on Jan. 24 and 25 at 8:30 p.m. Cover will be $5 at the door.