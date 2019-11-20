Lolo Gervais Holiday Speakeasy at the Colfax Theatre

Come celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with Lolo Gervais. This locally based musician and her band will play quirky and fun arrangements of modern pop, as vintage speakeasy swing and funky jazz.

With a well-earned reputation for pushing musical boundaries and playing the unexpected, this award- winning and inventive Northern California-based group stirs up a mix of iconic pop tunes into a Neo- Vintage soundtrack from the swinging 1920s and beyond. Turning classics such as Michael Jackson, A-Ha, the Clash, Rhianna, or A Taste of Honey into 1920s Prohibition era swing tunes. Lolo and the band create fun jazzy evenings for you to shimmy and shake on the dance floor or just tap your fingers on your cocktail glass. They’ll be bringing a few fun holiday tunes with them to add to the festivities. You can dress up to the nines or dress down to the ground, just be prepared to have a great time. There will be adult beverages and food provided by local vendors for sale at the theatre.

For those of you that have yet to experience the very resurgent and updated Colfax Theatre we invite you to attend and feel the magic and intimacy of this historic (80th anniversary this year) boutique theatre with superb acoustics and updated sound, lighting and of course our very special dance floor.