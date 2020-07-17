Local poet Maxima Kahn hosts virtual book party

Author and teacher Maxima Kahn’s debut full-length collection of poetry, “Fierce Aria,” has just been released by Finishing Line Press, an award-winning press based in Kentucky. On Wednesday, July 22 at 5:30 p.m., Kahn will host an hour-long, virtual book party and poetry reading on Zoom. The event is free and all are welcome. Pre-registration is required. All registrants will have a chance to win one of several prizes, including an autographed copy of “Fierce Aria.”

The book party will feature special guests Nevada County Poet Laureate Emerita Molly Fisk, Sacramento Poet Laureate Emeritus Indigo Moor and singer-songwriter (and author, director and actor) Sands Hall, as well as prizes, a reading of poems by Maxima Kahn and a Q&A. To register, please visit http://www.maximakahn.com/events/ and click on Fierce Aria Book Party.

About the book Kahn says, “‘Fierce Aria’ explores the process of creation and self-creation — what it means to be a human being and an artist in these challenging times. What is the role of art and art-making in that? How do we come to some sense of wholeness and acceptance in the midst of loss and hardship?”

Writing about the collection and her work, Kahn explains “There is this lyric beauty in nature, in our souls, in our hearts, in art, in the mystery, that sustains me, inspires me and that I seek to bring forth in my work. And there are profoundly troubling questions that I have to keep asking. To wrestle with philosophical questions about why things are the way they are and how we can live well amidst the paradoxes is a life-long artistic quest for me. And yet to do so artfully, lyrically, in a way that inspires, moves, and invites the reader into deeper aliveness and awareness.”

Sacramento poet laureate Indigo Moor writes: “In her first full-length collection, ‘Fierce Aria,’ Maxima Kahn traverses rarified air, an anarchist wrapped in the lyrical spirituality of Rumi. Each of these poems is both a prayer and a call to arms, seamlessly crossing the barriers of concrete reality and dizzying imagination. Maxima clearly obsesses over every word and phrase; artistry that anchors us into each imagistic line, while allowing the reader to vicariously live her life of intense introspect and wondrous landscapes.”

Kahn is a teacher, offering workshops in poetry, creative writing and the creative process, as well as one-on-one creative life coaching. Formerly an instructor at the University of California, Davis Extension, she has taught privately through her own business, BrilliantPlayground.com, since 2004.

The result of ten years of intense work, “Fierce Aria,” follows a journey of transformation as it probes into lasting questions about the human condition, art and music. Kahn is also a musician – a violinist and award-winning composer — and the presence of music is woven throughout the collection.

Acclaimed author Annie Finch says of the collection: “‘I have learned to walk in the valley of my fears and losses,’ writes Maxima Kahn, and the evidence of what she has learned is all over these amazing poems.…Distinctive, honed, vulnerable, musical, courageous, honest, Maxima Kahn’s poems are fully ripened, fully considered — each one ready to drop richly into the hand like a subtly contoured fruit. Taste them.”

To register for the book party and poetry reading, please visit http://www.maximakahn.com/events/ and click on Fierce Aria Book Party. You can also order a copy of “Fierce Aria” and find out more at http://www.MaximaKahn.com. Signed copies of “Fierce Aria” are available at the Book Seller in Grass Valley.