Local creative writing workshops move online

Like all of us, local author and teacher Maxima Kahn has had to adapt to the pandemic. Instead of cancelling her writing workshops and other creativity classes, she has moved them online. “We still meet live, using Zoom, so we see and hear each other, share our writing, our questions, our progress and get a lot of support and helpful feedback to keep us creating,” says Kahn. “I don’t know how I would make it through these challenging times if I couldn’t express myself and work things out in my writing, and many students say the classes are a highpoint in the week, providing connection and fun,” she adds.

For anyone who is longing to explore and develop their creative writing, blast through writer’s block, make time for writing and creativity, and spend time with other creative souls, Maxima Kahn is offering her Freedom to Write Creative Writing Workshop, starting on July 17.

Open to writers in all genres and at all levels of experience, the unique method focuses on cultivating each writer’s individual voice and strengths, while teaching new tools and expanding skills of the writer’s craft. Students also receive support in defining and reaching their individual creative writing goals, pursuing whatever projects they choose, and learning how to foster a regular writing practice as a source of expression, creativity and fulfillment.

The class meets for seven weeks on Fridays from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. live via Zoom. You can access Zoom from a computer, tablet or smart phone. Registration closes July 14 and the first class meets July 17.

To find out more and to register, visit https://brilliantplayground.com/freedom-to-write/ or call Maxima at (530) 263-9780. Maxima has other class offerings as well. Visit her website to hear about those.