Local author publishes new book ‘Letters from Dad!’

“Letters from Dad!: Memoirs and World War II Letters of Arthur E. Sims,” a new book by Chris Sims, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

It was not until after his father’s death in 2001 that Chris Sims became aware of the treasure trove of documents left behind, including letters home from his dad while in his service to our country. Arthur Sims served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and also the Korean War. The letters had been hidden away in boxes for many years, until Chris recently discovered them and decided they needed to be shared with the world.

About the Author

A retired territory manager for Spalding Sports after 25 years, Chris Sims spent 15 years as a teacher, coach and baseball scout. He has five children and eleven grandchildren. Chris enjoys traveling, as he has visited 50 states and 49 countries, and he also enjoys skiing and golfing.

