Local author Maxima Kahn offers writing workshops

Author and teacher Maxima Kahn is offering two writing workshops in November: Riding the Dragon Poetry Workshop and Shining Words Revision Workshop. Both workshops will be offered live online via Zoom and are open to writers of all kinds and at all levels of experience.

Riding the Dragon Poetry Workshop is a six-week dive into the foundational elements of the art of poetry. Valuable for writers of all kinds, the class is designed to inspire the creation of new poems while teaching students to explore new possibilities and expand their skills. Students will discover a wealth of styles and techniques in contemporary poetry and receive helpful feedback and revision techniques to hone their writing.

Riding the Dragon Poetry Workshop meets for six weeks on Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. on Zoom. Pre-registration is required, early registration is recommended as the class is limited to eight participants. To find out more and to register, visit https://brilliantplayground.com/riding-the-dragon/.

Shining Words Revision Workshop is for writers of all kinds. Students will learn a wide range of revision tools for both poetry and prose and practice those tools in the workshop through inventive exercises. Each student will also receive constructive, supportive feedback on their own writing to help them recognize their strengths and grow as a writer.

Shining Words Revision Workshop meets on Saturday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. live on Zoom. Pre-registration is required, early registration is recommended as the class is limited to eight participants. To find out more and register, visit https://brilliantplayground.com/shining-words/.

Maxima Kahn has been teaching and working as a creative life coach with writers and artists since 2004. A former teacher at the University of California Davis extension, she has received scholarships and fellowships to the Community of Writers, the Colrain Poetry Conference and the Vermont Studio Center, and her writing has been featured in numerous literary journals. Her book of poems, Fierce Aria, was published by Finishing Line Press.