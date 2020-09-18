Local artists open their studios for business (PHOTO GALLERY)

Art Fusion’s Holiday Art Sale, usually held early November at Saint Canice Center in Nevada City, will be having in-studio and online sales available instead, due to the COVID-19 situation. Twelve local artists are currently receiving customers at their private studio/showroom, and can process purchases through their websites. Some are exhibiting at local venues as well. Below is some background information about the show and a list of the 12 participating artists, their work and how to contact them.

Since it’s conception, Art Fusion has evolved into a high quality diverse art show that has gained great popularity over the years. It started as Art 4 Fun, a group of watercolorists who would get together monthly and paint at the Briar Patch Community room. They decided to exhibit their work to the public, and were so successful, they found a larger venue at Saint Canice where they opened up their show to other art mediums, hence Art Fusion.

MEET THE ARTISTS

Mim Meakin: I’ve been a watercolorist for 50 years, and specialize in local historical scenes, along with landscapes, florals and portraits by commission. My collection includes reasonably priced Giclee notecards, postcards, and prints. Studio Open by appointment only; please call 530-477-8132.

Suzanne Christ Burr: I am a fiber artist and create one of a kind, art to wear Nuno and wet felted shawls and scarves. These lightweight unique items can be purchased from my Etsy Shop at http://www.etsy.com/shop/suzannechristburr.

Mindy Oberne: Come see unique functional and decorative ceramic work representing 10 years of exploration in this diverse medium; and photography by my husband, Roger Lewis, ranging from local scenes to our Antarctic adventures. Join us Oct. 10-11, 17-18 on the Open Studios Tour, Location #4. See our virtual tour on the Center for the Arts website; on Youtube look for Mindy & Roger’s Twin Star Gallery. We are always open, call 530 273-3033 first, and visit moberne117@gmail.com and https://bannermountainartisans.com/mindy-oberne/ for more info.

Robin Van Zee: I work with watercolor in a non-traditional method using Yupo paper, painting predominantly landscapes. I was a founding member of ArtFusion. Contact me at robbievz@comcast.net or call 530-277-2350.

Lisa Deniz: While my primary love is working with metal and glass sculpture, I work with a wide variety of mediums including painting, encaustics and jewelry. My greatest pleasure is to be invited into a space to meet with clients and to create something specifically instilled with the energy that best supports the space. Join me this Fall for Open Studios Nevada County West, Location #9 at Lucchesi Tasting Room in Grass Valley on Oct. 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.lisadeniz.com.

Judy Adams: My focus is acrylic and watercolor painting. I’ve been involved with art fusion since the beginning. Please come see me at my studio by appointment only. Email. Jva8699@sbcglobal.net.

Amy Conley: I’ve been designing beautiful and functional stoneware pottery for over 16 years. I welcome custom orders. I show at the local Grower’s Market from April to November. I will have private showings at my residence throughout December. Contact me at amy.conley1963@gmail.com 530-559-2519

Barbara Wirth: My art is whimsical, colorful, fun, pen and ink watercolor art called Happy Art. My paintings are of animals, flowers, objects, travel, landscapes, creatively defined in ink, and brought to life with radiant watercolors. Please check out my website at NoahsArkTalkingAnimals.com.

Suellen Brattin: I love the glow of glass as the sun shines through it. Planning your piece, cutting the glass, and putting your idea into fruition are the challenging parts. The reward is seeing your piece complete and beautiful. That is the world of a glass artist. My works are currently available at both Vintage on Main Street locations in Grass Valley.

Catherine Ione-Perkins and Peter Perkins: We have handmade fabulous one-of-a-kind women’s clothing and terrific blacksmith-forged steel and copper giftware. Please visit our online store on Etsy.com at http://www.etsy.com/shop/flophousecreations. Stop by the Grass Valley Courtyard Suites where we are the featured artists during the month of October and will have a sweet pop-up boutique in their lobby. Call 530-273-5067, 530-906-3446 (cellular and text) or email perkipeter@gmail.com or catherine.ione@gmail.com.

Sandy Lindblad: I create colorful pet portraits and other subjects using pastel or oil showing personalities in art. You can find me at http://www.sandylindblad.com or see me in person by appointment. Call Lindblad Studios at 530-913-0679.

Art Fusion hopes to be able to have their show at the Saint Canice Center in May of 2021. You can visit Art Fusion on Facebook, or at artfusionnevadacity.com.