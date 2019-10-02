ADMISSION: Free — purchase tokens for old fashioned games and treats

WHEN: Sunday Oct. 6, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Our 12th Annual Harvest Festival!

Live Music, Games for the Kids, Vendors, Bounce House!

Harvest Stew, crafts, fun contests and so much goodness!

The Autumn Shindig is a celebration of fall, community and simpler times. The event is nostalgic in every way, from being set on the lovely lawn next

to the historic schoolhouse, to the hand made children’s games and the hearty stew made from local ingredients. There is live music and the vendors all have hand made artisan wares. It’s a chance to relax and enjoy a beautiful fall Sunday with good friends,

lively music, yummy food and fun games!

WIN PRIZES in the ever popular BEARD AND MUSTACHE CONTEST or the too- hot- to- handle HOT PEPPER EATING CONTEST!

Enter your best pie in our juried contest!

Family Friendly & Free!!

Tokens will be for sale for games, treats & eats!

This is our most important FUNdraiser for the year, thank you for your generous support!

Want to help out?

This is a volunteer run, community building, event.

Please contact us if you would like to come volunteer a couple hours during the Shindig, or on one of our prep days Oct 2 and Oct 5th.

We look forward to a wonderful day of community celebration with you!