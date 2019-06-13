Library hosts film screening and discussion of American Creed

The extended version of the film “American Creed” will be shown on Saturday, June 15, at 1 p.m. in the Community Room of the Madelyn Helling Library.

This 90-minute film includes a segment not shown on PBS involving the connections and common ground discovered by Tea Party co-founder Mark Meckler and Joan Blades, founder of MoveOn.org and Living Room Conversations. Following the film, Meckler will discuss with moderator Lori Burkhart-Frank what led him to participate in the film and his experiences both during and after the filming. Burkhart-Frank will then moderate an audience discussion about the themes of the film and the concept of an American creed. This event is free and open to the public.

In “American Creed,” former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David M. Kennedy come together from different points of view to investigate the idea of a unifying American creed.

The film screening and facilitated discussion will mirror the type of conversation Rice and Kennedy have in the film: one designed to engage Americans in reflection and dialogue about their own part in the American story, and in acting to shape that story for the better.

The Nevada County Community Library was selected as one of 50 libraries nationwide receiving a programming grant to host community conversations and a film screening centered on “American Creed.” The Nevada County Community Library is participating in American Creed: Community Conversations because public discourse and understanding are important to the health of our community.

American Creed: Community Conversations is a project of Citizen Film in partnership with the American Library Association and the National Writing Project, with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For more information, visit mynevadacounty.com/library or americancreed.org, or call 530-470-2692.