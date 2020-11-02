Library goes virtual for third annual local author showcase

Nevada County may be known for mines full of gold, but these days, we celebrate the wealth of our creative community. Around 35 of Nevada County’s talented local authors will gather online from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7 for the Nevada County Community Library’s third Local Author Showcase. Everyone is invited to this free event.

Nevada County Local Authors will kick things off on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 5:30 p.m. with a Zoom Webinar on Local Outdoor books. Some of our local authors, including Kathryn Reed, Tim Hauserman and Eddy Ancinas will join a roundtable discussion on their books and share what inspires them. Next up on the Showcase schedule on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m., will be panel discussion on Local Picturebooks with authors such as Shelly Covert from the Nevada City Racheria and California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project (CHIRP) as well as Megan Jost from ColorsByMegan. The next Zoom Webinar of the week on Friday, Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m. is a Fiction Friday Forum with authors including Avanti Centrae, Shirley DicKard, Celeste Leon and June Sylvester Saraceno.

Finally on Saturday, Nov. 7, The Book Seller in Grass Valley, Daniel Elkin, teacher at Bitney Prep High School and co-founder of Fieldmouse Press, Ingrid Keriotis from the Sierra Writer’s Conference, and author Kim Culbertson will join a Zoom Webinar at 10:30 a.m. called “How To Support Your Local Author.” Finishing off the day at noon is a Keynote with Molly Fisk, Inaugural Nevada County Poet Laurate on Poetry and Crisis: “California Fire & Water.” All events will take place via Zoom, and registration ahead of time via the library’s event calendar is highly encouraged.

Information about participating authors is available at the Nevada County Community Library’s website (follow the link under “Events”). For questions or further information, please contact Megan Lloyd, Adult Services Librarian, at 530-265-7050 or megan.lloyd@co.nevada.ca.us.