‘Les Misérables,’ the staged concert, to screen at Del Oro Theate

TICKETS: $18 adults, $15 seniors, children 12 and under and students with ID; available at www.sierratheaters.com or at the Del Oro Theatre Box Office

Seen by over 120 million people worldwide, “Les Misérables” is one of the world’s most popular musicals. Coinciding with its 35th triumphant year in London’s West End, Cameron Mackintosh produced a sold-out staged concert version at the Gielgud Theatre featuring a cast including Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Matt Lucas and John Owen Jones. Now cinema audiences can experience the musical phenomenon that broke box office records and sold out its entire 16-week season. The concert, captured live in London, will be screened at Del Oro Theatre once only on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

Featuring a cast and orchestra of over 65 and including the songs I Dreamed A Dream, Bring Him Home, One Day More and On My Own this staged concert is a must-see for any fans of musical theater or event cinema.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh says, “The extraordinary sell-out success and response to our spectacular new theatrical concert staging of ‘Les Misérables’ has been phenomenal so we are thrilled to give cinema audiences around North America the opportunity to experience this stunning production. Our 16 week limited season at the Gielgud sold out in a few days but now you can storm the barricades to ensure you catch this thrilling performance direct from the West End in a cinema near you.

The cinema event will be a unique shared experience of thrilling drama, glorious music and sensational singing — the like of which you will have never seen before. If you have ever Dreamed a Dream — this

Tickets may also be purchased at the Del Oro Theatre Box Office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com. Del Oro Theatre is located at 165 Mill Street, Grass Valley.