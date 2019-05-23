LeGacy kicks off 13th year with variety of shows in Nevada City

LeGacy Presents kicks off its 13th production year with a musical weekend followed by a four-week run of the contemporary comedy by Susan Miller, “20th Century Blues.”

“It’s exciting to present three very different theater experiences” said producer Sue LeGate-Halford.

“Bringing back vocalist Bruce Kelly with a great jazz trio, followed by our friend Stephanie Damilano in a tribute to Carole King is a great way to open up our season, and ‘20th Century Blues’ is witty, funny, really well written, with my favorite actresses!”

Friday, May 24, at 8 p.m. is the Bruce Kelly quartet. Kelly is a local favorite as an actor and singer. His unique yet faithful renditions of jazz and pop standards is backed by a first-rate trio from Sacramento. The trio features Chet Chwalik on piano, bassist extraordinaire Rob Miller, and Mat Marucci on drums.

LeGate-Halford saw the trio with Kelly several years ago and is thrilled to be presenting them in the Nevada Theatre.

“Bruce and these guys are just great together … riveting. I knew when I heard them I would love to see them performing at the Nevada Theatre. They just fit!”

She is equally excited to bring Stockton’s favorite group, The Stephanie D band, to Nevada City. Stephanie (keyboard and vocals) and Mihran Bobson (drumist) have been friends of LeGate-Halford’s husband, Dave, for years.

“I Can Hear Music” was written about the Brill Building in New York City, which launched the careers of many artists (Neil Sedaka, Neil Diamond, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart and scores of others, including the one-and-only Carole King.

LeGate-Halford is a big fan, saying, “As much as I love Carole King and love to sing her songs, I don’t think anyone does it better than Stephanie. She is a wonderful vocalist and keyboardist.”

Filling out the rest of Stephanie’s band is Aubrey Scarborough and Doug Jann, on keyboards and bass, respectively.

The following weekend, LeGacy will begin its four-week run of the contemporary and soulful comedy “20th Century Blues,” directed by John Bivens.

Unlike the spring shows that were set in the South, “20th Century Blues” is set in New York City. It tells the tale of a 40-year friendship between four women who met in jail.

LeGate-Halford said of the choice, “For the last couple of spring shows, we have loved presenting two great comedies about lifelong friendships (2017’s “Dixie Swim Club” and last year’s “Dearly Beloved”). We really formed an unofficial theme for the spring: strong female characters written for actresses who really enjoy forming a family for the stage. John directed both “Dixie Swim Club” and “Dearly Beloved,” so he was an automatic choice to direct this year’s show. We just love performing together, and were lucky enough to find another script that we can do that. John does a great job, especially ordering us old broads around.”

Tickets for both concerts and “20th Century Blues” are $20 in advance, available at the BookSeller, Harmony Books, online at http://www.legacypresents.com or by calling (530) 268-5419. Signature cocktails by the Golden Era lounge will be available at both concerts. Reserved seating is available at $35 for all shows through the box office or online only.