Learn, connect, celebrate: Yuba Fest advocates stewardship of watershed

Fly Fishing Traditions, Gold Country Fly Fishers, and the Northern California Council of Fly Fishers International, announce Yuba Fest 2019. The event is a celebration of the Yuba River and will take place at Sycamore Ranch County Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. Yuba Fest is a gathering of people celebrating the Yuba River watershed. People passionate about fly fishing, conservation projects, education, and sharing a sense of community are invited to come.

“We’re very excited about the programs at Yuba Fest 2019,” said Clay Hash, Yuba Fest Chairman, Past President of Gold Country Fly Fishers, and owner of Fly Fishing Traditions. “After spending time at our explorituorium like stations, people will have a basic understanding of fly fishing, the importance of conserving the Yuba River, and generally have a good time gathering with numerous community organizations. Yuba Fest advocates active stewardship, public education, and activism for the Yuba River watershed.”

“It’s a great opportunity for all fly fishers in our region to come together and celebrate the importance of our Sierra Nevada watersheds, including the Yuba River,” said Mark Rockwell, President of the Northern California Council, Fly Fishers International. “Our support of this event fully supports the Council’s goal of bringing fly fishers together to have fun, celebrate our fly fishing sport, learn new methods to fish Sierra streams, and join with like minded people who love our sport.”

This free to the public event will bring together many conservation groups, numerous educators, and anglers of all experience levels and ages.

“It’s a great opportunity for all fly fishers in our region to come together and celebrate the importance of our Sierra Nevada watersheds, including the Yuba River.”— Mark RockwellPresident of the Northern California Council, Fly Fishers International

SPEAKERS ANNOUNCED

Melinda Booth, South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) Executive Director, and Mark Rockwell, NCCFFI President, will both speak on the topics of stewardship efforts on the Yuba River and watershed and how local efforts dovetail with Northern California issues of water, fishery recovery, and the San Francisco Bay-Delta.

“Yuba Fest connects people to nature and the outdoors through the art of fly fishing. I’m honored to speak at this year’s event; cultivating a relationship with, and respect for, our natural environment is what will allow our ecosystem to recover and thrive,” said Ms. Booth.

“I was honored to be asked to speak at Yuba Fest 2019,” said Dr. Rockwell. “Fly Fishers International is driven by three fundamental pillars: conservation, education, and community. Together, these pillars provide the foundation for our vision of the future of fly fishing and were embraced by the Yuba Fest organizing committee. This made the Council’s choice to co-sponsor the 2019 Yuba Fest an easy one.”

“Melinda Booth and Mark Rockwell have championed conservation solutions not only in the Yuba River watershed but throughout Northern California,” said Clay Hash, Chairman of the Yuba Fest 2019, owner of Fly Fishing Traditions, and past president of Gold Country Fly Fishers. “With their excellent leadership, the fisheries we enjoy today will be around for the enjoyment of our children and grandchildren.”

Activities of Yuba Fest 2019

There will be many activities for attendees including;

1. A Women Connect gathering for women fly fishers of all levels of experience;

2. A series of exploratorium like fly fishing stations for fly fishers of all ages and skill levels; no equipment or prior experience required.

3. Fly fishing casting instruction as well as chances to achieve a Fly Fishers International recognized bronze or silver casting credentials;

Fly tying demonstrations by expert fly tiers,

5. Information about the organizations working to enhance and preserve the Yuba River watershed, and

6. A no-host after-party at the 1849 Brewing Company in Grass Valley starting at 5:30 p.m. featuring the local rock band NON-GMO.

For more information, go to yubafest.blogspot.com.