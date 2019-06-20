Latin jazz-based performer set to play at Golden Era

Guitarist and songwriter Ivan Najera plays predominantly original Latin jazz interspersed with the occasional tribute to classic songs from the realms of bolero, samba, and bossa nova.

His performances are high-energy affairs, his appeal cutting across generations and cultures, his songs both passionate and highly polished. This is music meant for dance, and his crowds rarely sit still for long.

He will be performing at the Golden Era Lounge in Nevada City on Friday night at 8:30. He will be joined by Kit Bailey on percussion, Gary Regina on flute and saxophone and Rob Holland on bass.