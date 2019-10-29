Landscape photography by Henry Goodman and paintings by Susan Jakubik to be exhibited at Flour Garden Bakery

An exhibit by husband and wife team, landscape photographer Henry Goodman and painter Susan Jakubik, will be displayed at Flour Garden Bakery, 999 Sutton Way, Grass Valley from Saturday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 29. The bakery is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Photography and wilderness have been a passion for Henry for over 50 years. Henry’s photographs focus on our local treasure, the Yuba River, featuring waterfalls, wildflowers, and sunsets. The exhibit also includes photos from Table Mountain, the Grand Canyon, Acadia National Park and Torrey Pines State Reserve.

Susan’s paintings are inspired by nature, her lifelong love of birds, and the objects and events in her everyday life. She works in a variety of mediums, preferring to draw and paint from life.

If you would like to meet them, Susan and Henry will be at the Flour Garden Bakery from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.