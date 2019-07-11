KVMR stages Spring Street Surprise

It’s nestled in between KVMR 89.5 FM’s live broadcast of California WorldFest this weekend and the radio station’s largest public event of the summer, the 50th anniversary party, “Woodstock Revisited,” the following Saturday, July 20, in Nevada City’s Pioneer Park.

So it could go a little unnoticed, even though it’s a free event and part of downtown Nevada City’s Summer Nights celebration, with the Wednesday, July 17 show featuring Auburn’s Brotherly Mud who television’s “Good Morning Sacramento” show calls “the best up-and-coming Americana band in Sacramento.”

Shhhh … it’s sort of a surprise that’s slowly getting noticed.

Hey, it’s actually the fifth incarnation of the Spring Street Stage, presented by KVMR and the Miner’s Foundry, which started as an offshoot of Summer Nights that the two veteran arts organizations concocted themselves the very first summer of the radio station’s brand new building in 2015.

Music goes from 6 to 9 p.m. in front of the Miner’s Foundry, 325 Spring St. (at Bridge) just across from the KVMR building. And there’s no admission charge.

STEERING VISITORS

The Stage was conceived at pretty much the last moment that first year by then-new KVMR employee Melissa Seibold as a way to steer visitors towards the Foundry and KVMR buildings during the summer event.

Every year now, it seems it draws a growing number of visitors there for the music and good times.

This time, the band Brotherly Mud has got, um, an “academic” edge.

Huh?

Well, vocalist/bassist Daniel Roholt has a degree in jazz composition from the acclaimed Berklee School of Music in Boston, and both Roholt and vocalist/guitarist Seth Grauber also graduated from the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles.

“Academic? It’s kind of oxymoronic for a rock band, don’t you think?” said Roholt with a laugh.

“We’re trying to cultivate a ‘60s-’70s American folk genre with some more complex, harmonic considerations,” he added. “We do non-traditional orchestration as far as Americana music in concerned. And people seem to love it.”

They got together about a year ago, adding drummer William Condrey, and their first Nevada City gig was a performance on KVMR. Since then, Brotherly Mud has hit a number of local venues and done a couple more in-studio gigs on the eclectic radio station.

“We’re sharing our vision of what we want in both the artistic and global communities in the opening of one’s hearts,” added Roholt.

SWEET SWOON?

The melodies and hooks of Brotherly Mud make even the cynical smile, while the harmonies can cause seizures of sweet swoon.

The Spring Street Stage — sponsored by The First US Community Credit Union in Grass Valley — continues with a pair of stage performances on July 24 and July 31.

Coming Wednesday, July 24 is J. Ross Parrelli, a cross-genre female artist whose sound goes from hip-hop to contemporary pop/rock.

“You manage to evolve musically and span genres yet keep the original J. Ross soul that touches all your music and touches all our hearts,” noted one Facebook observer on Parrelli’s page.

Meanwhile, July 31, the last Wednesday night in the series features Billy Bensing, a veteran musician and performer who spent a year decades ago doing “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” in Australia before coming back to the states as a singer-songwriter and later deciding he’d live in this place called Nevada County where he’d teach guitar and write creative songs.

And that he has.

