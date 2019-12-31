KVMR DJs list their favorite music of 2019

Editor’s note: This week and next week, KVMR 89.5 FM’s “On The Air” will feature a variety of volunteer broadcasters’ “best albums of 2019”.

Prickly Pear – Music Magazine – Alt. Mondays 4-6 P.M.

Tones and I – The Kids Are Coming-EP (Bad Batch)

SYML – SYML (Nettwerk)

Pete Tong & HERO – Chilled Classics (UMC)

Bon Iver – i,i (Jagjaguwar)

Black Pumas – Black Pumas (ATO)

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go (Darkroom)

Finneas – Blood Harmony (OYOY)

Sudan Archives – Athena (Stones Throw)

Electric Guest – KIN (Atlantic)

Maggie Rogers – Heard It in a Past Life (Capitol)

Mark Leviton – Pet Sounds – Mondays 2-4 p.m.

Bob Dylan – The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings (Columbia)

Amanda Palmer – There Will Be No Intermission (8 ft.)

R.E.M. – Best of R.E.M. at the BBC (Craft)

Neil Young – Tuscaloosa (Reprise)

Sleater-Kinney – The Center Won’t Hold (Mom+Pop)

Lana del Rey – Norman F**king Rockwell (Interscope)

Various Artists – Woodstock: Back to the Garden (Rhino)

Art Pepper – Promise Kept (Omnivore)

Santana – Africa Speaks (Concord)

Various Artists – 3X4 (Yep Roc)

Joyce Miller – Midnight Sun – 2nd Thursdays 8-10 p.m.

Che Apalache – Rearrange My Heart (Free Dirt)

Durand Jones & The Indications – American Love Call (Dead Oceans)

Our Native Daughters – Songs of Our Native Daughters (Smithsonian Folkways)

Rachel & Vilray – Rachel & Vilray (Nonesuch)

Raphael Saadiq – Jimmy Lee (Columbia)

Sunny War – Shell of a Girl (Hen House)

Tui – Pretty Little Mister (Pretty Little Mister)

Tailcoat – Tall Tales in Tiny Pieces (GO Danish Folk Music)

Väsen – Rule of 3 (NorthSide)

Yola – Walk Through Fire (Easy Eye Sound)

Steve Cagle – Blues Spectrum – 4th Sundays 1-3 p.m.

Toronzo Cannon – The Preacher, the Politician or the Pimp (Alligator)

Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind – My Chops Are Rolling! (EllerSoul)

Gaye Adegbalola – The Griot (VizzTone)

Charlie Wooton Project – Blue Basso (Wild Heart)

Fillmore Slim – Son of the Seven Sisters

Sugaray Rayford – Somebody Save Me (Forty Below)

Vaneese Thomas – Down Yonder (Seque)

Dave Specter – Blues From the Inside Out (Delmark)

Bushmaster – Dancing In the Belly of the Beast (GEM)

John Rumsey – Four Strong Winds – Alt. Wednesdays 10 a.m. -Noon

Ian & Sylvia – The Lost Tapes (Stony Plain)

Louisa Branscomb – Gonna Love Anyway (Compass)

Ordinary Elephant – Honest (Berkalin)

RUNA – Ten: The Errant Night

Ellis Paul – The Storyteller’s Suitcase (Rosella)

Dale Ann Bradley – The Hard Way (Pinecastle)

Mara Levine – Facets of Folk

Kora Feder – In Sevens

Tim Grimm – Heart Land Again (Cavalier)

Dave Gunning – Up Against the Sky (Wee House of Music)

Don Lipari – Earth Music – Alt. Tuesdays 10 A.M.-Noon

Kjetil Bjerkestrand – Stabat Mater (Kirkelig Kulturverksted)

Boban Marković Orkestar – Mrak (PGP RTS)

Mimmo Epifani – Putiferio (Finisterre)

Pauanne – Pauanne (Nordic Notes)

Aurélie Dorzée, Tom Theuns & Michel Massot – Elixir (Homerecords)

Zulya – Six Days Loving

Ludovico Einaudi – Seven Days Walking (Decca)

Hope Masike – The Exorcism Of A Spinster (Riverboat)

Benedicte Maurseth – Benedicte Maurseth (Heilo)

Kronos Quartet with Marjan & Mahsa Vahdat – Placeless (Kirkelig Kulturverksted)

Suzanne Calkins – Undertow – Mondays 8-10 p.m. (KVMRx)

Altin Gün – Gece (ATO)

Angel Olsen – All Mirrors (Jagjaguwar)

Automatic – Signal (Stones Throw)

Big Thief – Two Hands (4AD)

Cate le Bon – Reward (Mexican Summer)

Kacy & Clayton – Carrying On (New West)

Mdou Moctar – Ilana (The Creator) (Sahel Sounds)

SAULT – 5 (Forever Living Originals)

Weyes Blood – Titanic Rising (Sub Pop)

Y La Bamba – Mujeres (Tender Loving Empire)

Rob Katz – Leaving The Planet – Alt. Mondays 10 p.m.-Midnight

DIIV – Deceiver (Captured Tracks)

Ray LaMontagne – Part of the Light (RCA)

Wild Nothing – Live from Brooklyn Steel (Captured Tracks)

DJ StepDaddy – Jive AF – Alt. Saturdays 8-10 p.m. (KVMRx)

DJ Craze – Knowledge Of Self (Slow Roast)

KAMAUU – TheKAMAUU-CASSETTE: MiXD GreeNS (Atlantic)

Mono/Poly – Monotomic (Naymlis)

DJ Shadow – Our Pathetic Age (Mass Appeal)

Tobe Nwigwe – Fouriginals

Todd Wahoske – Todd’s Two Too! – Alt. Fridays 8:30-9 a.m.

Purple Mountains – Purple Mountains (Drag City)

Jessica Pratt – Quiet Signs (Mexican Summer)

Bedouine – Bird Songs of a Killjoy (Spacebomb)

Mariee Sioux – Grief in Exile (Night Bloom)

Thom Yorke – Anima (XL Recordings)

Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride (Columbia)

The National – I Am Easy To Find (4AD)

Lower Dens – The Competition (Ribbon)

Connie Coale – Music Magazine – Alt. Wednesdays 4-6 p.m.

Lula Wiles – What Will We Do (Smithsonian Folkways)

Mandolin Orange – Tides of a Teardrop (Yep Roc)

Davina & the Vagabonds – Sugar Drops (Red House)

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real – Turn Off the News (Build a Garden) (Fantasy)

Various Artists – Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Waits (Dualtone)

Larry Hillberg – Backroads – Saturdays 7-10 a.m.

Various Artists – Country Music: A Film by Ken Burns (Legacy)

Chuck Hawthorne – Fire Out of Stone (3 Notches)

Charlie Parr – Charlie Parr (Red House)

Ordinary Elephant – Honest (Berkalin)

Kelly Hunt – Even The Sparrow (Rare Bird)

Rhiannon Giddens – There is No Other (Nonesuch)

Our Native Daughters – Songs of Our Native Daughters (Smithsonian Folkways)

Amy Speace – Me and the Ghost of Charlemagne (Proper)

The Small Glories – Assiniboine & The Red (Red House)

Kacy & Clayton – Carrying On (New West)

Tom Russell – October in the Railroad Earth (Proper)

Greg Jewett – Music Magazine – Alt. Mondays 4-6 p.m.

Citizen Cope – Heroin and Helicopters (Rainwater)

Kompromat – Traum Und Existenz (Clivage)

Rhi – The Pale Queen (Tru Thoughts)

Alison Sudol – Moonlite – EP (We Are Hearth)

Sharon Van Etten – Remind Me Tomorrow (Jagjaguwar)

Alaskalaska – The Dots (Marathon Artists)

Hap Hazard – Music Magazine – Fridays 4-6 p.m.

Kevin Morby – Oh My God (Dead Oceans)

Tinariwen – Amadjar (Anti-)

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go (Darkroom)

Bob Dylan – The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings (Columbia)

Clairo – Immunity (Fader)

Walter Windex – The Music Grotto – Alt. Wednesdays 2-4 p.m.

Ringo Starr – The Best of My Beatle Songs, Two Song EP

Bob Dylan – The Official Bootleg Series: Songs with Three Chords

Neil Young – South Philly, 1987

Elvis Costello – When I Was Not Angry or Introspective

Various Non-Artists – Woodstock: The Audience

Marcel Marceau – Inside The Box

Crosby, Stills, and Nash – Crosby Absentia

