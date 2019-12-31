KVMR DJs list their favorite music of 2019
Editor’s note: This week and next week, KVMR 89.5 FM’s “On The Air” will feature a variety of volunteer broadcasters’ “best albums of 2019”.
Prickly Pear – Music Magazine – Alt. Mondays 4-6 P.M.
Tones and I – The Kids Are Coming-EP (Bad Batch)
SYML – SYML (Nettwerk)
Pete Tong & HERO – Chilled Classics (UMC)
Bon Iver – i,i (Jagjaguwar)
Black Pumas – Black Pumas (ATO)
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go (Darkroom)
Finneas – Blood Harmony (OYOY)
Sudan Archives – Athena (Stones Throw)
Electric Guest – KIN (Atlantic)
Maggie Rogers – Heard It in a Past Life (Capitol)
Mark Leviton – Pet Sounds – Mondays 2-4 p.m.
Bob Dylan – The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings (Columbia)
Amanda Palmer – There Will Be No Intermission (8 ft.)
R.E.M. – Best of R.E.M. at the BBC (Craft)
Neil Young – Tuscaloosa (Reprise)
Sleater-Kinney – The Center Won’t Hold (Mom+Pop)
Lana del Rey – Norman F**king Rockwell (Interscope)
Various Artists – Woodstock: Back to the Garden (Rhino)
Art Pepper – Promise Kept (Omnivore)
Santana – Africa Speaks (Concord)
Various Artists – 3X4 (Yep Roc)
Joyce Miller – Midnight Sun – 2nd Thursdays 8-10 p.m.
Che Apalache – Rearrange My Heart (Free Dirt)
Durand Jones & The Indications – American Love Call (Dead Oceans)
Our Native Daughters – Songs of Our Native Daughters (Smithsonian Folkways)
Rachel & Vilray – Rachel & Vilray (Nonesuch)
Raphael Saadiq – Jimmy Lee (Columbia)
Sunny War – Shell of a Girl (Hen House)
Tui – Pretty Little Mister (Pretty Little Mister)
Tailcoat – Tall Tales in Tiny Pieces (GO Danish Folk Music)
Väsen – Rule of 3 (NorthSide)
Yola – Walk Through Fire (Easy Eye Sound)
Steve Cagle – Blues Spectrum – 4th Sundays 1-3 p.m.
Toronzo Cannon – The Preacher, the Politician or the Pimp (Alligator)
Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind – My Chops Are Rolling! (EllerSoul)
Gaye Adegbalola – The Griot (VizzTone)
Charlie Wooton Project – Blue Basso (Wild Heart)
Fillmore Slim – Son of the Seven Sisters
Sugaray Rayford – Somebody Save Me (Forty Below)
Vaneese Thomas – Down Yonder (Seque)
Dave Specter – Blues From the Inside Out (Delmark)
Bushmaster – Dancing In the Belly of the Beast (GEM)
John Rumsey – Four Strong Winds – Alt. Wednesdays 10 a.m. -Noon
Ian & Sylvia – The Lost Tapes (Stony Plain)
Louisa Branscomb – Gonna Love Anyway (Compass)
Ordinary Elephant – Honest (Berkalin)
RUNA – Ten: The Errant Night
Ellis Paul – The Storyteller’s Suitcase (Rosella)
Dale Ann Bradley – The Hard Way (Pinecastle)
Mara Levine – Facets of Folk
Kora Feder – In Sevens
Tim Grimm – Heart Land Again (Cavalier)
Dave Gunning – Up Against the Sky (Wee House of Music)
Don Lipari – Earth Music – Alt. Tuesdays 10 A.M.-Noon
Kjetil Bjerkestrand – Stabat Mater (Kirkelig Kulturverksted)
Boban Marković Orkestar – Mrak (PGP RTS)
Mimmo Epifani – Putiferio (Finisterre)
Pauanne – Pauanne (Nordic Notes)
Aurélie Dorzée, Tom Theuns & Michel Massot – Elixir (Homerecords)
Zulya – Six Days Loving
Ludovico Einaudi – Seven Days Walking (Decca)
Hope Masike – The Exorcism Of A Spinster (Riverboat)
Benedicte Maurseth – Benedicte Maurseth (Heilo)
Kronos Quartet with Marjan & Mahsa Vahdat – Placeless (Kirkelig Kulturverksted)
Suzanne Calkins – Undertow – Mondays 8-10 p.m. (KVMRx)
Altin Gün – Gece (ATO)
Angel Olsen – All Mirrors (Jagjaguwar)
Automatic – Signal (Stones Throw)
Big Thief – Two Hands (4AD)
Cate le Bon – Reward (Mexican Summer)
Kacy & Clayton – Carrying On (New West)
Mdou Moctar – Ilana (The Creator) (Sahel Sounds)
SAULT – 5 (Forever Living Originals)
Weyes Blood – Titanic Rising (Sub Pop)
Y La Bamba – Mujeres (Tender Loving Empire)
Rob Katz – Leaving The Planet – Alt. Mondays 10 p.m.-Midnight
DIIV – Deceiver (Captured Tracks)
Ray LaMontagne – Part of the Light (RCA)
Wild Nothing – Live from Brooklyn Steel (Captured Tracks)
DJ StepDaddy – Jive AF – Alt. Saturdays 8-10 p.m. (KVMRx)
DJ Craze – Knowledge Of Self (Slow Roast)
KAMAUU – TheKAMAUU-CASSETTE: MiXD GreeNS (Atlantic)
Mono/Poly – Monotomic (Naymlis)
DJ Shadow – Our Pathetic Age (Mass Appeal)
Tobe Nwigwe – Fouriginals
Todd Wahoske – Todd’s Two Too! – Alt. Fridays 8:30-9 a.m.
Purple Mountains – Purple Mountains (Drag City)
Jessica Pratt – Quiet Signs (Mexican Summer)
Bedouine – Bird Songs of a Killjoy (Spacebomb)
Mariee Sioux – Grief in Exile (Night Bloom)
Thom Yorke – Anima (XL Recordings)
Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride (Columbia)
The National – I Am Easy To Find (4AD)
Lower Dens – The Competition (Ribbon)
Connie Coale – Music Magazine – Alt. Wednesdays 4-6 p.m.
Lula Wiles – What Will We Do (Smithsonian Folkways)
Mandolin Orange – Tides of a Teardrop (Yep Roc)
Davina & the Vagabonds – Sugar Drops (Red House)
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real – Turn Off the News (Build a Garden) (Fantasy)
Various Artists – Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Waits (Dualtone)
Larry Hillberg – Backroads – Saturdays 7-10 a.m.
Various Artists – Country Music: A Film by Ken Burns (Legacy)
Chuck Hawthorne – Fire Out of Stone (3 Notches)
Charlie Parr – Charlie Parr (Red House)
Ordinary Elephant – Honest (Berkalin)
Kelly Hunt – Even The Sparrow (Rare Bird)
Rhiannon Giddens – There is No Other (Nonesuch)
Amy Speace – Me and the Ghost of Charlemagne (Proper)
The Small Glories – Assiniboine & The Red (Red House)
Tom Russell – October in the Railroad Earth (Proper)
Greg Jewett – Music Magazine – Alt. Mondays 4-6 p.m.
Citizen Cope – Heroin and Helicopters (Rainwater)
Kompromat – Traum Und Existenz (Clivage)
Rhi – The Pale Queen (Tru Thoughts)
Alison Sudol – Moonlite – EP (We Are Hearth)
Sharon Van Etten – Remind Me Tomorrow (Jagjaguwar)
Alaskalaska – The Dots (Marathon Artists)
Hap Hazard – Music Magazine – Fridays 4-6 p.m.
Kevin Morby – Oh My God (Dead Oceans)
Tinariwen – Amadjar (Anti-)
Clairo – Immunity (Fader)
Walter Windex – The Music Grotto – Alt. Wednesdays 2-4 p.m.
Ringo Starr – The Best of My Beatle Songs, Two Song EP
Bob Dylan – The Official Bootleg Series: Songs with Three Chords
Neil Young – South Philly, 1987
Elvis Costello – When I Was Not Angry or Introspective
Various Non-Artists – Woodstock: The Audience
Marcel Marceau – Inside The Box
Crosby, Stills, and Nash – Crosby Absentia
