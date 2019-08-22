KVMR: Business Manager Brian McInerney has always been a lover of music, guitar and, yup, radio

When Brian McInerney became KVMR 89.5 FM’s new business manager earlier this year, well, the timing was perfect.

You see, just as he got the job handling the community non-profit’s finances, the Nevada City radio station was recruiting people for its once-a-year broadcaster training class, held in early June this year.

Coincidentally, McInerney had learned about the class for the public a couple years ago, called up to find when it was being offered, but the scheduling just didn’t work.

“Look, I’ve always loved music, guitar and radio,” says a smiling McInerney. “Wow, it’s so nice this opportunity came up just as I was starting my new position. I love this town … it’s great.”

And McInerney didn’t just take the class. He was one of the first two students out of this year’s class of 20 to finish all on-air training and be certified as a broadcaster.

Right now, he’s honing his broadcaster craft practicing in the 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. shift with fellow volunteer broadcaster Eric Flaherty. It may not sound like the dream time slot, but 6-7 a.m. is one of the station’s most-listened-to hours.

McInerney admits his earlier career as a controller or chief financial officer over the years didn’t have a whole lot of rock’n’roll to it. It was, after all, accountant land.

BAR BANDMANIA

Just a decade or two ago, you see, McInerney played in classic rock bar bands “but it got to the point you’d get home at 3 a.m. and feel like you’ve been hit in the gut or something,” he recalls.

He got the DJ bug, of sorts, when McInerney and his band sought out wedding gigs as both a band alternative and, as he discovered, having DJs was more popular.

“I could play guitar or I could spin tunes,” recalls McInerney. “So I spun tunes.”

When he was even younger, “I’d always wanted to go into broadcasting, but I was too young at the time.”

OK, McInerney came out of his native San Jose, got his accounting degree at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, worked from Cameron Park for a dozen years or so and worked out of here another dozen.

Now that he’s also got guitar back in his mind, he’d like to put together a “meet-up” with other guitarists for informal jams.

He also is active in bike riding, exercise, yoga and, ta da, working at his new broadcasting gig.

‘MUSIC IN BACKGROUND’

“Hey, it’s really enjoyable here (at KVMR), I like the culture here with music always in the background,” according to the 58-year-old McInerney.

Not so oddly, there was music in the background as he spoke.

“This place feels really good, sort of like an extended family” adds McInerney. “I’m so excited we’re coming off Woodstock (a 50th anniversary celebration with area bands) and going right into the KVMR Celtic Festival (Sept. 27-29).”

“There’s never a dull moment around here,” according to McInerney. “For me, there was always the initial unknown (when he took the job), but that all went away quickly.”

“Working with Ali (new KVMR General Manager Ali Lightfoot) and the Board of Directors is great,” beams McInerney. “And there’s so much going on here (KVMR).”

A whole new world?

“Yes, it really is…”

Early risers, be prepared. This McInerney guy may soon be joining your ranks.

KVMR 89.5 FM is Nevada City’s community radio station, driven by volunteers. It also features The Bridge 105.7 FM, where leading National Public Radio programs and others can be heard daytime, plus evening “millennial” music programming 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. KVMR shows and The Bridge can be heard live at kvmr.org online.