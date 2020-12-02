Kim Rogers’ original artwork on display at Java John’s

Kim Rogers, a Grass Valley resident, has been here working in our midst since 1985 as a graphic designer (KIM ART Graphics), a DJ on KVMR (“Good Stuff” on Saturdays) and playing pedal steel guitar for local band The Heifer Belles. She is less known for her artwork but has very slowly but surely been producing her very special works in her studio for a number of years. It takes a lot of time to do the pencil work she has now on display for the month of December at Java John’s and it’s a culmination of years of simmering on the back burner.

“If this pandemic has done anything positive it’s been to allow time for creative endeavors,”said Rogers.

With KVMR shut down to broadcasters, live music on hold, and the graphic design business taking a major hit, Kim has had the time to put most of her focus on drawing.

“I have really missed it … often wondering if I should give up one of my other endeavors to get back to it, but unable to choose a passion to give up. It’s been wonderful to have the time and I have completed two new drawings to date. That might not seem like a lot, but they take awhile.”

The drawings are large scale and predominantly charcoal pencil on textured watercolor paper which creates a unique texture to the images.

This is a showing you won’t want to miss. Prints are for sale and also available by contacting the artist by email at kim-art@sbcglobal.net.

Java John’s is located at 306 Broad St.,Nevada City, 530-265-3653, open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, and through December open till 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.