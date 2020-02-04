Kid’s art on display through the month of February

Courtyard Suites in Grass Valley will adorn their walls in the gallery with artwork from children throughout the month of February, to celebrate love and raise funds for Kare Crisis Nursery.

Artwork from students in Deer Creek’s Kindergarten class, as well as Union Hill’s first and second graders will be on display and available for purchase

The artwork will be displayed the entire month, and receptions will be hosted each Sunday in February from noon to 2 p.m. Giving the children time to show their families their artwork as well as enjoy the signature drink of the month, chocolate milk, and enjoy a craft table creating friendship cards for our local senior community.

Artwork will be moderately priced for families to purchase. Proceeds will be collected for a donation to our local Kare Crisis Nursery which is dedicated to providing children in our community with safe, nurturing care when families are experiencing a stressful situation.