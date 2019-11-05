Keith Greeninger unveils new song ‘22 Angels’ during a free show for veterans

Keith Greeninger, singer-songwriter of Wind River Productions in Santa Cruz, will be releasing his new song “22 Angels” and performing a special set in appreciation for all the veterans have done for our country. Local veterans and musicians will join Keith on stage.

Keith is a fourth-generation Northern Californian who grew up at the edge of a rich agricultural region, fondly known as the “Valley of Heart’s Delight.” The Santa Clara Valley was quilted with fruit orchards and vast open fields — perfect inspiration for a budding vagabond singer-songwriter.

What Keith Greeninger brings to music, and life for that matter, is authenticity. As a result, there are no barriers between Keith, his music and his audience. This bond stems from his underlying philosophy that music is first and foremost a gift and a medicine to take part in together. Keith paints intricate portraits of the human condition with powerful melodic images, deep engaging guitar rhythms, and husky, heart-wrenching vocals. His masterfully crafted tunes and powerful presence can be heard on his six recorded albums. Keith has earned top songwriting awards and performed at the prestigious Telluride Bluegrass Festival, The Kerrville Folk Festival, and The Napa Valley Folk Festival. Keith has toured the national Folk and Americana circuit extensively for over two decades.

Keith will be officially unveiling his new song, “22 Angels” at the Nov. 10 show.

The song was co-written by Vietnam veteran and two-time Purple Heart recipient Terry Gerhardt of Placerville. This song serves as their way to call America’s attention to the fact that up to twenty-two veterans a day are committing suicide — a national tragedy that has been going on for the past decade. In August, President Trump and Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary, Robert Wilkie, announced, “This year, veterans suicide is the number one clinical priority for Veterans Affairs and the nation.”

Retired Army Colonel, Bill Fortier, of Auburn, has been working with Keith to help get out the word about Veterans Suicide Prevention and has been especially active in seeking approval for VA to use Transcendental Meditation (TM) as an accepted alternative therapy to treat veterans with PTSD. It is his belief that TM will truly have an impact on those with PTSD and that it will help in reducing the number of veteran suicides. The results of a Department of Defense $2.4 million study comparing PTSD therapy treatments proved that TM gained better results than VA’s Therapy of Prolonged Exposure by 61% to 43% respectfully. He says, “Keith’s rendition of the song ‘22 Angels’ will help to focus the public’s attention on the nationwide tragedy of veteran homelessness and veteran suicides.”

Colonel Fortier will address this very important issue during the show’s Intermission to help others learn more about this subject.

A special thanks to The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley for donating this venue in honor of Veterans Day.

The venue at 998 Plaza Drive is located off of Brunswick and Highway 49, next to Margarita’s Restaurant. More information can be found online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org.