Keepin’ up with the folk in Nevada City

Emily Mann (right) of Paper Wings has spent a good bit of time in the area - her parents live here, she's been a regular at Alasdair Fraser's fiddle camps and she's been a member of now-local fiddler Darol Anger's band.

KNOW & GO WHAT: Strings Concerts presents Evie Ladin Band & Paper Wings - Dual CD Release Concert WHERE: Odd Fellows Lodge, 212 Spring Street, Nevada City WHEN: Sunday, April 7, 7:00 p.m. TICKETS: $20 general admission, $30 premium seating. Tickets at: www.stringsconcerts.com and BriarPatch Food Coop - 530-272-5333. WEBPAGE: www.stringsconcerts.com

String band music comes to the Odd Fellows Lodge in Nevada City on Sunday when Strings Concerts presents a dual CD Release Concert with the Evie Ladin Band & Paper Wings.

The Evie Ladin Band plays soulful folk songs with a four-dimensional live show grounded in Appalachian old-time music, seasoned in African roots, writing from life in modern cities, blurring the lines between music and dance.

Their 2012 release won Americana Album of the Year from the Independent Music Awards Vox Pop Vote and their 2016 release “Jump the Fire” reveals the tight trio the band has become. They also took home the silver medal from 2017 Appalachian String Band Music Festival contest.

Known as a driving force behind San Francisco’s Stairwell Sisters, Evie is fluid in traditional Appalachian arts, even as she brings an urban edge and contemporary vision to her own stories, deep interpretations of old songs and contemporary percussive dance.

Bassist Keith Terry is a renowned percussionist/rhythm dancer, and the founder of the International Body Music Festival. A pioneer in contemporary Body Music, Keith produces large-scale intercultural collaborations and education. Keith brings a cinematic ear to playing bass as tonal percussion, with bells, box, body and toys.

On guitar, Erik Pearson is a musician’s musician with the Crooked Jades, storyteller Diane Ferlatte, and his solo projects. His original banjo tune “Fork & File” was featured in the soundtrack for Sean Penn’s “Into the Wild.”

The evening will also feature new music from the duo Paper Wings. The vocal harmonies of Emily Mann and Wilhelmina Frankzerda soar over a rotating cast of banjo, guitar, and fiddles. The two songwriters have a unique way of weaving traditional Appalachian music in to their thoughtfully crafted songs.

Paper Wings’ self-titled debut album was released in February 2017 and their second album will be available at the show.

Multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter, Wilhelmina Frankzerda, grew up in Summit, Oregon and is now based in Nashville, Tennessee. She has won the National Twin Fiddle Championship, performed on the Grand Ol’ Opry, and attended the Savannah Music Seminar. At 17 she released her first album of all original songs in collaboration with chamber-grass trio, The Bee Eaters. She is currently touring with Joy Williams (formerly of the Grammy-winning The Civil Wars).

Emily Mann is a Big Sur native with her heart in the music of the Appalachian mountains. She has toured with Darol Anger’s Furies, performed with Laurie Lewis, and is also a current touring member of old-time string-band, The Crooked Jades. She grew up immersed in traditional music styles at music camps. Her playing is strongly influenced by her time spent with oldtime musicians such as Paul Brown, Bruce Molsky, and John Herrmann.

Paper Wings also take on the task of keeping the rich history of acoustic music alive. They are the 2018 recipients of “A Good Idea” fund from Australian Folk-Pop duo Oh Pep! to sponsor a week dedicated to songwriting.