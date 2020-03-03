KARE Crisis Nursery hosts annual Jambalaya and Jazz fundraiser

TICKETS: EventBrite, Nevada City SPD, The Book Seller in Grass Valley, or by calling KARE at 530 265 0693

The KARE Crisis Nursery is pleased to host its 3rd annual Jambalaya and Jazz Night on Friday, March 6, at the Nevada City Elks Lodge.

Guests will be treated to a meal of southern fare catered by Chef Bill of the Elks Lodge. There will be a no host bar and entertainment will be provided.

The evening meal will include appetizers, Jambalaya, red Beans and rice, corn on the cob, jalapeno corn bread and salad, topped off with key lime pie and bread pudding with bourbon cream sauce.

Guests can spin the “Wheel of Fun” for prizes and can also participate in silent and not-so-silent auctions.

The proceeds benefit the KARE Crisis Nursery (Kids’ Assistance and Respite in Emergencies), a home which provides emergency and day respite care to local families who may be struggling through difficult times.

Tickets are $40, and can be purchased through: EventBrite, Nevada City SPD, The Book Seller in Grass Valley, or by calling KARE at 530 265 0693.

No tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, check the web at karecrisisnursery.org.