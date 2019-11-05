Justin Farren takes the stage at the Nevada Theatre in downtown Nevada City

Award-winning songwriter Justin Farren will share an evening with Gold Country musicians Paul Emery and Eli Rush on Friday, Nov. 8 at the historic Nevada Theatre as part of the Nevada City LIVE! Concert series.

Sacramento singer/songwriter Justin Farren has charmed audiences across the country with his quirky and musical stories and songs. He’s earned awards at the Kerville Songwriting Competition, Falcon Ridge, Planet Bluegrass, Mountain Stage, Wildflower Arts and Music Festival among others. The Sacramento News and Review rated him both “Best Musician” and “Best Lyricist.”

Farren was born and raised in Sacramento, where he lives in a house he built himself. Justin Farren writes multidimensional songs that are both enchanting and seemingly effortless. Songs that are uniquely personal but endlessly inventive and highly relatable. Songs filled with the kind of sudden twists and turns that you never see coming but will never forget.

He’s shared the stage with David Wilcox, Anna Tivel, Sam Baker, Matt Costa, Pierce Pettis and many other outstanding performers.

The Sacramento News & Review described him as “a storyteller with an impeccable voice, a guitar and a head-full of funny, tender and engaging observation.” Justin says, “Songwriting is a way of reminding myself what’s important.”

Paul Emery has been a resident of Nevada County since 1976. He migrated to Nevada County as a musician and made it his home base during his 45 year career as a performing artist. Highlights included four European tours and a performance for the Queen of England when she visited Sacramento in 1983. In 1984 he opened Bennett House Recording Studio in Grass Valley and started a record label bearing the same name. The studio and label released dozens of records and CDs during a 10 year period.

Emery also has been producing concerts and events in Nevada County since 1972 when he produced concerts for his band at the Nevada Theatre. His productions continued throughout the 1980s and included the North Columbia Folk Festival from 1986-1991.

In 1996 he became Program Director at KVMR Radio and started the News Department. Emery became Executive Director at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley in 2000 and for eight years handled all the booking and artistic direction of the Center. In 2008 he returned to KVMR and is currently the News Director.

Since 1981, Eli Rush has traveled to remote parts of the planet and paddled over 2,000 miles of rivers in wilderness areas across the world as a guide and photographer. When he’s not paddling the Yukon, Eli is often found accompanying guitarists on harmonica.