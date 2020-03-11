Juliette Morris Williams’ “Head Dress” featured through March at Nevada City Winery

“Head Dress” is a show about identity, both inside and out. Sometimes we feel very protective of our feelings and put out a ‘shield’ to others. That shield might be in the form of our apparel, our words, or even our way of walking. The head dress has been used throughout history as a form of identity, but also to convey status, to frighten, or command respect.

Morris Williams’ sculptures are imbued with a poise and regal beauty, while her richly colored paintings, abstractly and figuratively tell stories of courage and vulnerability. Many of Morris Williams’ women are adorned with head dresses whether a flowing design or for simple protection, each piece speaks about the woman’s whole spirit.

Juliette Morris Williams has been creating art since childhood, and studied in San Jose, California at the San Jose Museum of Art (painting, drawing) in the 1970s and 80s, Alvin Ailey American Dance Center in the mid-1980s (modern dance), and with Keith Lo Bue (mixed media, metalworking) of Sydney Australia in 2013. She is currently studying with master sculptor Deborah Bridges in Grass Valley.

She is curator and Artist-In-Residence of the Osborn/Woods Gallery at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City, California since 2016.