Joy of the season: Ananda Village Choir presents Christmas concert Sunday

On Sunday, Dec. 15 at 5:30 p.m. the Ananda Village Choir will present their Christmas Concert.

Experience the inner peace at the heart of the season with traditional carols, as well as selections from the Oratorio, Christ Lives!, and some original Christmas songs.

Join us in celebrating the joy as well as the inner meaning of this holy season through this one-hour concert.

The concert takes place at the new Temple of Light, 14618 Tyler Foote Road, Nevada City.