John McEuen and the String Wizards present ‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken’

The Center for the Arts is offering a tonic for the January doldrums. Join Nitty Gritty Dirt Band founding member John McEuen (and the String Wizards) for a special night of music and memories of the landmark album “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” and the story of the NGDB’s incredible career, at the Foothills Event Center on Jan. 25 at 8 p.m.

The String Wizards is comprised of Les Thompson (Original NGDB member -bass, bouzouki, vocals), NGDB member from the ‘70s John Cable (mandolin, guitar, vocals), and Matt Cartsonis (mandolin, guitar, vocals), McEuen’s partner in music for over 25 years. The three seasoned musicians join host John McEuen with his banjo, guitar, fiddle and mandolin to perform hits and stories that led to the creation of the legendary album “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” The multimedia show takes you on a fifty-year journey, interwoven with Dirt Band favorites, hot bluegrass, archival photographs and film clips and new music.

After a short career as a magician, with fellow magician (and his first banjo student) Steve Martin, McEuen’s passion for music led him to form the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band in 1966. The band rocketed to fame in 1970 with the release of their album “Uncle Charlie & His Dog Teddy” and the hit single “Mr. Bojangles.” In 1971, McEuen brought together the icons of Bluegrass, Country, and West Coast Country Rock, uniting Earl Scruggs, Doc Watson, Merle Travis, Jimmy Martin, Roy Acuff, Junior Huskey, Vassar Clements, and Maybelle Carter with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Six sweltering summer days of recording in Nashville produced “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” a benchmark album still relevant to this day.

Rolling Stone called the album “the most important record to come out of Nashville,” and the 2004 ZAGAT survey called it “the most important record in country music.” The album was inducted into the Library of Congress in 2004 and the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2011 as a historic recording.

McEuen has made over forty albums (seven solo) that have earned four platinum and five gold recognition awards, Grammy nominations, CMA and ACM awards, an Emmy nomination, and an IBMA record of the year award. McEuen has performed or recorded with some of the greatest artists of all time, including Willie Nelson, Linda Ronstadt, David Bromberg, Dolly Parton, Steve Martin, Bill Wyman, Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, June Carter, Alison Krauss, Jackson Browne, Jerry Garcia, and many more.

Tickets are available at The Center for the Arts box office located in The Chamber of Commerce at 127 E. Main Street in downtown Grass Valley and online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org. This show will be presented as a part of The Center for the Arts OnTheGo series and held at The Foothills Event Center on Saturday, Jan. 25. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show.