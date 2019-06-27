John Kane Penny Pitch set for Saturday

The public is invited to come out for some friendly competition in the 12th Annual John Kane Penny Pitch, a fundraiser that will benefit Community Beyond Violence this year. The event will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kane’s Restaurant, 120 E. Main St. in downtown Grass Valley.

The Penny Pitch will feature live music by DJ Jamal My Way Productions and drawings for raffle prizes throughout the day. Kane’s Restaurant will offer a special menu and reduced drink prices just for this event.

“The Annual John Kane Penny Pitch is an event designed to provide a fun and entertaining afternoon for individuals, groups and businesses, and for friends and family of all ages,” said Joe Hevia, Penny Pitch founder.

Cost is $20 per person and $120 for a team of six. Individuals who want to participate but don’t have a team will be matched with other individuals to create teams of six. For more information, or to register, go to www.cbv.org/2019pennypitch.

Participants may also register at the Community Beyond Violence office at 960 McCourtney Road, Suite E, Grass Valley. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phone number: 530-272-2046.

Last year, Community Beyond Violence provided crisis intervention services to 1,116 victims of domestic violence and 194 victims of sexual assault in Nevada County.

“We’re grateful to the John Kane Penny Pitch organizers for naming us this year’s beneficiaries. The proceeds from this year’s event will be invaluable in supporting our programs and services,” said Stephanie Fischer, executive director of Community Beyond Violence.

Community Beyond Violence has served Western Nevada County since 1978 providing crisis intervention and prevention services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Their mission is to offer resources for building healthy relationships and to work with community partners to provide services for healing the effects of interpersonal violence. To see how they work to accomplish this mission, go to http://www.cbv.org.