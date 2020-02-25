John Craigie and the Rainbow Girls to play the Miners Foundry

TICKETS: $20 – $25 General Admission. Available through Miners’ Foundry Box Office at 530-265-5040. BriarPatch Co-op Community Market at 530-272-5333. Online at www.minersfoundry.org

The Miners Foundry is pleased to present John Craigie with his full band on Thursday, March 5 with special guests the Rainbow Girls featuring Niko Daoussis, Matt Goff, Ben Berry and Jamie Coffiss.

Renowned for his eloquent Americana style, engaging live shows, and off-the-cuff clever observations, John Craigie carries on the legacy of classic singer-songwriters, while blazing a trail of his own.

Recently, that trail twisted and turned into new territory for the Portland, Oregon performer who The Stranger appropriately dubbed, “the lovechild of John Prine and Mitch Hedberg.” His music speaks loud to both audiences and fellow artists. Todd Snider notably hand-delivered a gift on-stage, and Chuck Norris has sent fan mail. His fifth full-length album, No Rain, No Rose boasted two collaborations with Gregory Alan Isakov, namely “I Am California” and “Highway Blood.” Both quickly cracked one million Spotify streams and counting, as his knack for a captivating narrative and rustic aural palettes powered the 13-track offering together.

“It’s about transparency,” he explains. “The storytelling enables listeners to relate. Really good music doesn’t make you feel good; it makes you feel like you’re not alone.”

When Craigie plays, it’s one of those special shows that can make you laugh and cry in the same song. It’s a musical journey that can’t be denied.

Rainbow Girls are an eclectic folk trio hailing from the Bay Area. Erin Chapin, Caitlin Gowdey and Vanessa May have emerged both abroad and on their California home turf. Rainbow Girls’ discerning sensibility in regards to living is acutely reflected in their impassioned debut trio recording, “American Dream.” Their live performances include music from their recent release highlighting rich harmonies, ageless songwriting, and a soulful, bluesy sound.