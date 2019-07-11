J.S. Bach meets Nevada County composers for lunch

On Tuesday, composers Alexis Alrich, Motoshi Kosako, Jake Collins and Mark Vance will be sharing their music during the Bach’s Lunch Concert Series at St. Joseph’s Cultural Center in Grass Valley from noon to 1 p.m.

“This summer concert series is fantastic,” Vance said. “It’s a short, one-hour, air-conditioned concert get-away from your hot summer workday and the $15 tickets are incredibly reasonable. You can bring a lunch, snack, coffee or just your appetite for a live concert and get a shot of culture, and then zip back to work or your home projects completely energized.”

Composer/pianist Alrich’s String Quartet No. 3 is a “pulse piece” with a quick, constant pulse that, once established, invites playful stream-of-consciousness ideas. The time signature is 7/16 and feels like three beats with a hitch.

Composer/harpist Kosako’s harp quintet with three movements, “Spiritual Mountain, Scotch Mist and Distant Land” will be a world premiere. The contrast between the plucking sound of harp and rich sustaining sound of strings creates full range of satisfying sound. Each movement has a section where harp improvisation is laid on the string accompaniment.

Composer/pianist Collins’ “O Beautiful Home” was written for string quartet and will also be a world premiere. It was written with a vision of a child free from responsibility riding her bike near the ocean, enamored with the small county beauty town she lives in.

Vance’s string quartet, “The Man With the Yellow Bike,” was written about local Nevada County personality Kenny Bond. Performing on this concert are musicians Kristen Autry and Zoe Schlussel, violins; Melinda Rayne, viola; Alexandra Roedder, cello and Kosako, harp.

The Bach’s Lunch Summer Concert Series was the brainchild of pianist, Lynn Schugren. This summer series at St. Joseph’s Cultural Center is meant to be an affordable, user-friendly opportunity to showcase some of Nevada County’s accomplished musicians.

On July 23, Beethoven Cello Sonatas part 1 will be performed by cellist Alexandra Roedder and pianist Lynn Schugren. Part 2 will be July 30.