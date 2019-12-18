Ivan Najera to play at Golden Era

Guitarist and songwriter Ivan Najera composes original Latin jazz interspersed with the occasional tribute to classic songs from the realms of bolero, samba, and bossa nova. His appeal cuts across generations and cultures, his energetic performances a showcase of polish, precision, and an abiding passion for the music. These are songs meant for dance. He will be performing at the Golden Era Lounge in Nevada City on Friday, December 20thst at 8:30, where he will be joined by Kit Bailey on percussion, Gary Regina on flute and saxophone, and Rob Holland on bass.