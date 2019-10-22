Irish Dexter Dinner offered: Watershed at the Owl to host local-focused feast

Watershed at the Owl announces special Irish Dexter Dinner, a five course meal featuring locally raised grass fed and finished beef from Crest Point Farms and Big Horse Little Cattle Co.

Saturday, Oct. 26 will mark a change of pace at Watershed at the Owl as it hosts its first Irish Dexter Dinner. This special evening will sell-out — reservations only. The five course dinner ($70), includes Parker House Rolls (with Maldon salt), Fried Green Tomatoes (buttermilk dipping sauce, parsley, smoked paprika), Corned Beef Pasty (potato, charred cabbage, mustard vinaigrette, carraway suet dough), Vitelloni Terrine & Yorkshire Pudding (chicory salad, pickles), Adobo Bistro Steak (coconut creamed spinach, garlic confit) and a delectable Milk Chocolate Mousse for dessert (salted caramel, cocoa caramel, crème fraiche). Organic wine pairing is available ($20), as is Roy’s Roadhouse Steak ($20, limited availability).

In addition to the meal, you will also have the opportunity to meet ranchers, Bob and Carrie Curlee of Crest Point Farms. Bob and Carrie will discuss their passion for raising Irish Dexter cattle, as well as the techniques they employ to make ranching more sustainable, such as carbon sequestering.

Watershed at the Owl is now taking inquiries and bookings for the Irish Dexter Dinner. Reservations are made online through Resy via the restaurant’s website http://www.watershedattheowl.com or by phone at 530-205-9070 during daily business hours, 4 p.m. to close.

Since its opening in 2018, Watershed at the Owl has pioneered the region’s Slow Food-inspired dining experience – with the innovative, artistic flair characteristic of Nevada County. Brothers Ian Moll and Nate Overstreet, Cofounders and Nevada City natives, thoughtfully prepare nourishing food that is produced by and reflects the artistry and values of the local community. The establishment’s beautiful and intimate setting in the heart of historic downtown Grass Valley, combined with a menu featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients, has already garnered acclaim – AAA’s travel magazine, Via, featured Watershed at the Owl for the “Lardo Burger” in its fall edition. Enjoy a distinctive dining experience at Watershed at the Owl. (Special event catering also available).