InConcert Sierra’s Facebook to become ‘stage’ for young musicians this week

InConcert Sierra will present a virtual student recital for young musicians to showcase their talents and hard work in two online streaming performances at 7 p.m. Friday, May 29 and 4 p.m. Sunday, May 31. In all, there are 21 performers ranging in age from six to 18. The recitals are co-hosted with the Nevada County Arts Council.

Each student submitted a recording of a favorite piece they have been working on during their time at home this spring. The film clips were compiled into two videos that will be shown on the Facebook pages of both InConcert Sierra and the Nevada County Arts Council.

“Nothing can replace the intrinsic experience of live classical music, for the performer and audience alike. While we patiently await a time when we can safely present live music once again, we must continue to support the passion of these talented young musicians,” said InConcert Sierra Artistic Director Ken Hardin. “To that end, we have created the Virtual Student Showcase to give them a ‘stage’ for their music to be heard once again by friends, family and the community.”

The 21 music student clips were broken down into two presentations, so Friday and Sunday’s performances will feature different musicians. InConcert Sierra Education Director Mark Vance will live emcee each program.

“The kids will definitely make you smile, watching the preliminary clips brightened my day,” Hardin said.

The showcases can be viewed by the general public on InConcert Sierra’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/InConcertSierra/ or on Nevada County Arts Council page, https://www.facebook.com/NevadaCountyArts/

For more information, please visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org or call 530-273-3990.