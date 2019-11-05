InConcert Sierra Student Showcase: An encore performance

Call it an encore performance with a new twist. The Sierra Community Music Showcase returns to the stage at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at St. Joseph’s Cultural Center in Grass Valley.

The recital offers young musicians an opportunity to perform live, giving students a venue to hone their skills and build their confidence by playing in front of an audience. The recital is designed to give well-practiced students a chance to perform in a friendly, non-competitive environment.

In May, a medley of young musicians, ages 8 to 18, played in the inaugural recital – originally presented by Sierra Community Music. The students performed polished pieces on a range of instruments including piano, violin, cello, harp, trumpet and voice, as well as vibraphone and marimba. Since last spring, the newly formed group Sierra Community Music chose to merge with InConcert Sierra instead of seeking nonprofit status.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Sierra Community Music and presenting this recital showcase is the beginning of many upcoming programs we’re developing. Helping to further develop the passion and talents of our community’s young musicians works perfectly with our mission,” said InConcert Artistic Director Ken Hardin.

The young musicians will perform on a potpourri of instruments including piano, violin, cello, harp, French horn and voice. All of the musicians on the Nov. 10 program have been recommended by their teachers, meaning they’re well-prepared and eager to share their music.

At the first recital in May, organizers didn’t know what to expect from the showcase. Expecting a small audience, everyone was pleasantly surprised when over 85 people came through the doors to be charmed by the versatility and spirit of the young musicians.

Tickets to the Nov. 10 showcase are $10 for general admission and youth 18 and under are free. They are available for purchase online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org, by phone at 530-273-2990, in person at BriarPatch Co-op and at St. Joseph’s Hall on the day of the concert. A reception will follow the program.

For more information, call InConcert Sierra at 530-273-3990.