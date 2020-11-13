InConcert Sierra presents virtual concert Sunday

On Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m., InConcert Sierra presents a virtual presentation of its March 2014 concert “Chamber Favorites with Local Favorites.” The concert features Artistic Director and pianist Ken Hardin, Concertmaster and violinist Richard Altenbach joined by local and regional musicians who perform often with the InConcert Sierra and Sierra Master Chorale Orchestras.

The program is an exciting and enchanting program of quintessential and beloved chamber works featuring Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring (chamber version), Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, and Ernst Dohnanyi’s Sextet in C Major.

Joining Hardin and Altenbach are David Eby, cello; Kristen Autry, violin; Susan Lamb Cook, cello; Tom Derthick, bass; James Een, viola; Jolán Friedhoff, violin; Nancy Hill, violin; Cameron Kopf, horn; Elizabeth McAllister, clarinet; Kirsti Powell, flute; Dave Riddles, bassoon; and Melinda Rayne, viola.

“Prior to moving to Portland Oregon, David Eby suggested this program, and Richard and I were immediately onboard. David returned for this special and spectacular program to be with his Northern California friends. It’s not often you get to hear familiar favorites like these, and not often that I get to perform with this list of sensational local players and friends,” said Ken Hardin.

“Eine Kleine Nachtmusik”, known popularly as “A Little Night Music,” is noted as one of Mozart’s most famous and favored works. “Appalachian Spring” is another favorite that includes folk melodies and ends with a set of variations on the Shaker hymn “Simple Gifts,” which demonstrates why Copland was one of the earliest important composers who helped to establish a distinctive American sound. The story of Appalachian Spring is a very heartfelt and happy spring celebration of the American pioneers of the 19th century after building a new Pennsylvania farmhouse. Dohnanyi’s fascinating Sextet in C Major illustrates the quality, creativity and vitality of his writing. Dohnanyi has a place of honor in Hungarian culture, known as an emulator of Brahms, and contemporary of Bartók.

This concert is dedicated to the memory of Cameron Kopf who passed away unexpectedly in 2018. He played horn for InConcert Sierra and Music in the Mountains and played in the Nevada County Concert Band after retiring from performing on Broadway touring shows. Hardin noted, “Cameron’s easy-going nature and gentle spirit, and mischievous smile, captivated the hearts of his colleagues, students, friends and family. Cameron left his mark on our musical community and he is remembered fondly by all of us. It’s a joy to see him playing.”

The video will be on InConcert Sierra’s YouTube, website and Facebook starting at 1:45 p.m. with a pre-concert forum that leads right into the concert performance at 2 p.m. There will be a special Zoom party with a conversation about the music following the concert. Reservations for the post-concert party will be limited to 50 for this first time – available on the Nov. 15 webpage at http://www.inconcertsierra.org. There is no fee for either concert viewing or post-concert party attendance.