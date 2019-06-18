InConcert Sierra hires Mark Vance as education programs director

InConcert Sierra welcomes Mark Vance as the organization’s new educational programs director, according to a release.

A long-time Nevada County resident, Vance is known for his role in music education in the community, including composing, teaching, coaching, arranging and conducting. He will be responsible for leading and expanding InConcert’s educational offerings for youth and adults.

Vance has made Nevada City his home for more than 40 years. He received his education at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and studied composition with notables such as Pierre Boulez, Aaron Copland and Gunther Schuller, and voice with Robert McFerrin, Sr. His instrumental studies included clarinet, flute, alto saxophone, piano, guitar and voice.

He is published with Santa Barbara Music Publishing, C. Alan Publications, and has had many local commissions by InConcert Sierra, Music in the Mountains, Nevada Union High School Choral Program, as well as by many private sources. He worked for Music in the Mountains for many years, creating and maintaining their impressive list of education programs.

He is also the executive director of the Nevada County Composers Cooperative. Vance and his wife, Estelle Barber, between them have five grown sons and two grandsons.

“I’ve worked with Mark Vance for many years in various capacities and have a great respect for his talents and abilities,” said InConcert Sierra Artistic Director Ken Hardin. “We’ve been having a productive time brainstorming new opportunities and various ways to strengthen InConcert’s current programs. I’m enjoying working with Mark again.”

InConcert Sierra’s current educational offerings include its Third Grade Concerts, Music on Wheels, Musical Mondays, adult education seminars, pre-concert forums, Music Matters Grants and Instrument Gift program for youth, and a scholarship given by InConcert through the Nevada Joint Union High School District.

“When a specialist or expert in an applicable field becomes available or is ‘on the market,’ you don’t hesitate to hire him or her quickly,” said InConcert Sierra Board Member Steve Mendoza. “That’s how I felt when we had the opportunity to bring Mark on board. He’s got a great track record and reputation in music education, which is an area that InConcert has been wanting to grow. We have created a solid foundation in education and now we’re ready to build on that. Mark’s expertise and enthusiasm will be a great asset.”

For more information, go to inconcertsierra.org.

Source: InConcert Sierra