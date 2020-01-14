‘Hymn Sing with a Lift’: Community sing-along to reimagine classic hymns with new flair

Feel the spirit move at this exciting new musical event that reimagines classic hymns with new musical flair. Taking place from 7 to 8 p.m. this evening, Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, this community sing-along features some of the best musicians in Nevada County and is sure to make your heart sing.

“Being a classical and jazz musician, and a music director/coach, my goal was to find the best musicians and do a simple Hymn Sing. I was told that there are plenty of great musicians in our area, but they sure weren’t easy to find. Finally, after lots of praying and calls, the phone started to ring,” said Jim Greeninger, music director. “Wow! You will be surprised at the quality of musicians we have located. We will have four of the best jazz musicians (piano, bass, drums and guitar) anyone could hope for. This is going to be a great experience.”

If the spirit moves you, join us for our Sunday morning service at 11 a.m. on Jan. 19, for a hymn sing encore. The message by Pastor Garrett is always uplifting, and this is a very friendly family church so bring the kids along.

“I have decided to stick with the old time proven hymns. Most everyone, especially folks over 50, will know these wonderful songs and enjoy the way they are presented. Top notch jazz musicians have a way of creating energy, creativity and a spark of interest without bringing the volume up,” Greeninger explained. “I said to them, ‘You guys are the best of the best jazz musicians, however, we are not going to play jazz at all. We are simply going to create the best background for people to sing along with. Yes, we will do some fills, leading chords and change the chord progressions to create a varied and exciting feel.’ This makes for a fun experience for everyone, including the musicians.”

Make sure to stick around after the show for refreshments and fellowship. Come enjoy this free event, and sing along with a joyful heart.

Learn more about Jim Greeninger’s credentials at BransonGuitar.com and Guitar4Jesus.com.