Hungry Games is game-changer for Nevada City Rotary youth programs

“The kids win” in the Nevada City Rotary Club’s Hungry Games, proclaimed Jason Jillson, chef and owner of The Ham Stand in Nevada City.

Jillson is the Food Master of the Games, one of the club’s major fundraisers of the year for local youth programs.

Now in its second year, the Games takes over the Miners Foundry Sunday evening March 15, said Walter Stickel, past president and current sergeant at arms for the Nevada City Rotary.

Jillson and his sous chef/production manager Rene Medina will face off in a head-to-head competition with four gourmet tastings. Each will offer a meat dish and a vegetarian plate.

Nevada City Winery and Szabo Vineyards will pair wines with each of the servings.

“This is not a sit-down dinner,” Robin Milam emphasized. Milam is also a past president of the club and current secretary.

Of course, there will be seating in the Stone Hall, she said, but guests will choose their tastings at two competing stations hosted by Jillson and Medina.

Guests may also patronize a coffee and dessert bar, a meat sampler table, “passed” appetizers and a no-host bar, said Jillson, who was a chef for two catering companies in the Bay Area before moving to Nevada City less than two years ago.

“My wife and I decided this is a better place to raise our kids,” he explained, adding he believes small businesses should support the community that supports them.

“It’s a friendly competition,” Jillson said. The cooking contest between him and Medina is strictly for bragging rights.

“We’re selling votes for a $1,” Stickel said. Guests can vote for Jillson or Medina as the top chef. The money raised will go to support the Rotary Club’s mission of community service.

“The whole intent of the Hungry Games is to raise money for Nevada City Rotary Club’s local youth programs,” Milam stressed. Tickets for the Hungry Games are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

“It’s all about the kids,” Jillson asserted.

The Rotary youth programs include Girls Who Code for middle school girls interested in technology, youth leadership camps, academic scholarships, and high school music and speech competitions. The money also supports community service forums on KVMR community radio.

Meanwhile in the Osborn/Woods Hall

The Miners Foundry has the best dance floor in the foothills, and Sgt. Funky will blast you back to the psychedelic, dance-rock of the ‘60s with “songs you forgot you loved,” said Michael Young, leader of the six-piece band.

The group currently features Jonathan Lyerly, drums and vocals; Karel Hendee, bass and vocals; Michael Young, guitar and vocals; Tristan Berlund, vocals and percussion; Michael Bremer, guitar and banjo; and Claire Diament-Turner, keyboards and vocals.

Founded in 2007, Sgt. Funky performs three or four times a year for civic events like Nevada City Summer Nights and KVMR’s concerts in Pioneer Park, said Young, who is past president of the board of directors for KVMR.

“Our crowd favorites are White Bird, Into the Mystic, Love Shack and anything by the Beatles,” Young said.

During band breaks, Stickel will serve as MC for the Hungry Games. He will introduce Jillson and Medina, who will make pitches for their dishes.

Jillson said his “taste de resistance” will be Southern fried chicken with cheesy potatoes.

Medina reported he will challenge his boss with a South American dish of crispy pork belly with quinoa and coleslaw.

Later, Stickel will be taking the bids in a live auction for 10 days at an idyllic casita in the Mexican fishing village of Los Barriles. Additionally, he will sell to the highest bidders a touring airplane flight of Nevada County, a visit to the Sixteen to One Gold Mine and other experiential adventures.

There’s also a silent auction for “a variety of cooking related items, utensils and cookbooks,” Milam said. Several vendors, like Tupperware, will also have booths to showcase their wares.

The big prize of the evening will be the winner-take-all raffle for $1,200 worth of $100 meals at 12 of the area’s finest restaurants, including New Moon Café, Friar Tuck’s, One11, Tofanelli’s and Lefty’s Grill.

Raffle tickets are $100 – and only 100 will be sold, Milam stated. Raffle tickets are on sale at An Inner Sanctum, from Rotarians and of course, at the Hungry Games itself.

Stickel said the winner of the raffle will be picked at about 7 p.m.

The winner does not have to be present to win, Milam added.

This is the second year of the Hungry Games – because the first year was so successful, said Milam and Stickel. Last year, the games netted about $10,000.

“People came up to us last year, and said, ‘Wow, this is a great event!’” Milam smiled.

“It’s like a three-ring circus with lots going on,” Young concurred.

