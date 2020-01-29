‘Humor, song and storytelling’: An evening with Loudon Wainwright at the Miners Foundry

On Friday, Jan. 31, the Miners Foundry Cultural Center presents the return of Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright III to Nevada City for a special evening of humor, song and storytelling.

Loudon Wainwright III started his music career in the late 1960s. Like many male singer-songwriters during that time, he was dubbed “the new Bob Dylan,” but quickly eluded the tag by releasing a series of albums that blended his confessional-like stories about life and family, with humor, wit and satire.

His long and illustrious career is highlighted by a 28-album discography and his songs have been recorded by performers such as Bonnie Raitt, Johnny Cash, Earl Scruggs and Mose Allison.

He won the 2010 Grammy for Best Traditional Folk Album for High Wide & Handsome: The Charlie Poole Project and his 2012 recording, Older Than My Old Man Now, was named one of NPR’s Top 10 Albums of the Year. In 2017, he published his memoir “Liner Notes: On Parents & Children, Exes & Excess, Death & Decay, & a Few of My Other Favorite Things.” In 2018, he released Years in the Making, a retrospective double CD with more than 45 tracks – live performances, demos, outtakes and unreleased songs spanning 50 years. Most recently, Wainwright released his one-man Netflix special “Surviving Twin” a “posthumous collaboration” with his own father, Loudon Wainwright Jr., an editor and popular columnist for Life magazine during the 60s and early 70s.

As an actor Wainwright is best known for playing Captain Calvin Spalding, the “singing surgeon” on “M*A*S*H,” and for roles in “Undeclared,” “Parks & Recreation,” “40-Year-Old Virgin” and “Knocked Up.”

Wainwright is the father of talented siblings Martha Wainwright, Rufus Wainwright and Lucy Wainwright Roche. Between his own father, grown children, and even his dog, no topic or family member is off limits as inspiration for Waingwright’s entertaining and unique songs.