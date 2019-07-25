How to be a KVMR pin-up calendar critter

MAIL: Send print of photo and information to KVMR Pet Calendar, 120 Bridge St., Nevada City CA 95959; photos will not be returned so send a copy of original.

Hey, it all seems so simple to KVMR 89.5 FM Membership Coordinator Adriana Kelly.

“Your pet wants to be a star,” she says with a grin. “So use the power of your opposable thumbs to help them submit a photo…”

Now through Aug. 10, KVMR is accepting entries for its 2020 Pet Pin-Up Calendar, and you can enter your pet(s) via email to petpinups@kvmr.org, going to KVMR’s Facebook page or sending or dropping off a copy of your original photo to KVMR Pet Calendar, 120 Bridge St., Nevada City.

KVMR would like you to include your pet’s name, something interesting about the pet and your contact information. Duh…

How the idea started?

“We’d received so many photos of cute and weird pets from listeners that I joked we ought to make a calendar of them,” recalled Kelly. “Then I thought, you know, actually, we ought to make a calendar of them.”

You never know where a sense of humor is going to take you.

SOLD OUT FAST

At eclectic KVMR 89.5 FM, it resulted in one of the non-commercial radio station’s most popular thank-you gifts of all time.

You see, the 2019 Pet Pin-Up Calendar, the station’s first venture into the 12-month thing, simply sold out so quickly some pet owners missed out.

The secret?

“We gave them away for an end-of-year gift in December, and that’s when they’ll be available again this year.”

“Last year we squeezed in more than 100 pictures out of our 300 submissions,” Kelly added. “This year we’re going to try to squeeze in even more.”

Once again, Incredible Pets of Grass Valley is helping sponsor the event.

According to Kelly, “They’d already donated pet food to our end-of-year giving campaign and majorly helped us publish the calendar, so this was natural to partner with them once again.”

Oh, and if your pet has headed to higher ground, no problem.

“We want your pet included in the competition,” she explained, “because pets can be living or dead to be in the calendar.”

Well, that certainly widens the competition.

THANKS TO OLAF

Big credit already goes to indie pop music illustrator Olaf Jens, who once again has designed the 2020 calendar cover.

“He’s such a comic artist genius,” exclaimed Kelly. “We’re honored he has time to bring us these illustrations.”

In addition to the cover, Jens has been working on a series of portraits to cover birthdays of irreverent pop culture figures.

Plus the calendar has both real and fake holidays, the latter including the invention of brunch and Fuhgeddaboutit Day, the Jersey holiday of forgiveness.

Also putting together the collages — and the squeezing — of images are KVMR Friday Morning Show host Jerianne Van Dijk and her sidekick Todd Wahoske.

OK, maybe the pin-up idea scares you or your pet a little.

Never fear.

“Many of the animals are completely nude,” Kelly admitted. “But some are wearing clothes.”

The calendar will be suitable for all ages, and entrants will be judged by a distinguished panel of animal lovers and KVMR supporters.

Hey, your beloved pet could be a KVMR calendar choice.

Only if you enter, though.

CONCERT BAND LIVE

Sunday’s Nevada County Concert Band performance at Pioneer Park will be aired live on KVMR (89.5 FM, 105.1 FM Truckee, kvmr.org streaming) as part of a special Classics Declassified program.

Dubbed “By The Nines” because the show will celebrate years ending in 9, a bevy of guest musicians from other community bands will join the Concert Band for the live broadcast. Classified Declassified hosts David Tallitsch and Charles Athill will emcee the radio special.

