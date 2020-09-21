Hospice of the Foothills to host virtual Moonlight Magic Gala, fundraiser

Hospice of the Foothills is celebrating over 41 years in our community, but this time with a virtual Gala. While we can’t meet in person, we can still join together online, raising awareness for the good work of Hospice of the Foothills, while having some fun.

The VIP Emcee for the event is Tom Fitzsimmons of KNCO Radio. In addition to a patient family story or two, there will be a tribute to Bill Drown by his wife Susan. Bill was a well-known and highly respected community member who was all about giving back to this community. Bill is also a past board member for Hospice of the Foothills.

Professional Auctioneer Gary Lorentzen will be on hand to auction off some items and conduct a Fund-a-Need session to help raise money to support patients facing their end-of-life journey.

Through the challenge of this pandemic, Hospice of the Foothills has continued to meet and exceed patients’ needs. The costs to provide care have increased significantly. Like so many other community partners, Hospice of the Foothills is grateful to have received some emergency relief, those funds allowing the nonprofit to weather the immediate challenges presented by COVID-19. One of the increased costs Hospice of the Foothills is facing is PPE (personal protective equipment). This equipment allows Hospice of the Foothills to say “Yes” when a family needs and desires in-person visits and care.

If you would like to help support Hospice of the Foothills, either by attending and/or with a financial contribution, please attend the Moonlight Magic Virtual Gala on Oct. 2, 7 to 8 p.m., online. We are asking for people to preregister, so that we may send you the event link as well as reminders and a preview of our live auction items.

To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/y3mkj7ct, or visit http://www.hospiceofthefoothills.org.

Hospice of the Foothills provides compassionate end-of-life care to approximately 500 patients and their families annually. This is accomplished with a staff that includes a medical director, nurse practitioner, nurses, nursing aides, social workers, intake coordinators, bereavement counselors, case managers, medical records specialists, spiritual care counselors, gift and thrift store staff, plus administration required to facilitate care.

Because Hospice of the Foothills is a nonprofit hospice provider, there is no cost to patients or their families for the services received. Patients are eligible for hospice care when there is a prognosis of six months or less, and curative treatments are no longer being pursued. At that point a hospice team will provide many compassionate services to the patient including symptom/pain management, medical care, social services and more, while giving the family much needed support and respite through the process.

Hospice of the Foothills is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit healthcare organization that has provided end-of-life hospice and palliative care to patients and families in Nevada County, western Placer County, and surrounding communities since 1979. For more information about programs and services, or ways to support the organization, visit http://www.hofo.org, or call 530-272-5739.