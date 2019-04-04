‘Honoring nature and being human:’ An evening of modern folk with Samara Jade and friends

WHAT: Samara Jade with openers Brightside Blue WHERE: Elixart, 408 Broad St #8, Nevada City WHEN: Saturday, April 6, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m INFO: www.facebook.com/events/367437067175237/

On Saturday, touring artist Samara Jade brings her live-looping soulful-folk tunes to Elixart Nevada City for a special show with local duo Brightside Blue.

The show will double as an album release celebration for “Wave of Birdsong,” being released by Nevada City-based label Jumpsuit Records the day prior.

From North Carolina and now based on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington, Samara is on a six week tour of the West Coast and the Big Island of Hawaii. After Nevada City’s David Sugalski, aka the Polish Ambassador, took an interest in Samara’s music, she is thrilled to be signing on to Jumpsuit Records to re-release “Wave of Birdsong” — a multi-genre work that she desribes as “a timelessly modern folk epic about honoring nature and being human.”

BrightSide Blue is a duo from Nevada City that combines heart and soul filled vocals with virtuosic guitar-work to create brilliantly colored musical portraits.