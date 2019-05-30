Holt Ballet presents Masterpieces 2019 at Nevada Union High School theater

Know & Go What: Holt Ballet Conservatory presents Masterpieces 2019 — The Sleeping Beauty, Les Sylphides and Variations When: 7 p.m. June 14 and 15. Box Office opens at 5:30 p.m. for walk-up sales before each performance Where: Don Baggett Theater, 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley at Nevada Union High School Tickets: Online from holtballet.com, $16-$20. Reserved seating. Info: www.holtballet.com; office@holtballetconservatory.org 530-278-5131

This June, Holt Ballet Conservatory will present Masterpieces 2019 — an evening of scenes from Tchaikovsky’s “The Sleeping Beauty,” Chopin’s “Les Sylphides” and variations from famous ballets from the classical period.

Set on the stage of the Don Baggett Theater, and enhanced by the artistic inputs of scenic designer Pam Hodges, the ballet will transport the audience to a world of enchantment.

“What I like best about the process of preparing a show such as Masterpieces 2019 is watching the amazing accomplishments of each student,” said Yelena Holt, founder of Holt Ballet. “Whether it is an experienced professional or a pre-ballet student preparing their very first steps on stage, the light that shines from their eyes as they conquer each step and gain confidence is a joy to see.”

“The Sleeping Beauty” will showcase excerpts from Act I, Aurora’s 16th birthday. Miriam Allen performs the role of Aurora and Leah Skoyles dances the role of the Lilac Fairy.

“Les Sylphides,” described as a “romantic reverie,” is frequently cited as the first ballet to be simply about mood and dance. “Les Sylphides” consists of several white-clad sylphs dancing in the moonlight. Its original choreography was by Michel Fokine and was premiered 110 years ago by Sergei Diaghilev’s Ballets Russes on June 2, 1909, at Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris. Tenaya Anderson and Hannah Sheffo perform the solo roles and Miriam Allen and Sierra Fuentes are featured in the duet.

Variations features individual dances from Act III of “The Sleeping Beauty,” as well as dances from a variety of ballets, giving the audience a taste of classical ballet.

Holt Ballet alum Brenna O’Brien MacDonell trained with Holt Ballet Conservatory since 2011. She is returning to Nevada County from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to perform the Esmeralda variation in Act III. O’Brien MacDonell is attending the University of New Mexico and is a member of the New Mexico Ballet Company.

More than 50 Holt Ballet students also perform corps, leading roles and fill out the cast.

“I have produced dozens of shows over the years and can tell you that the level of ability required for this particular show is quite high, challenging each performer,” Holt said. “In rehearsal, each dancer has taken this task of ‘measuring up’ very seriously. It is an honor to be a part of an earnest dancer’s training.”