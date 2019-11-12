Holly Jolly, ‘A Family Christmas Saga,’ comes to Off Broadstreet

Shows Friday and Saturdays, Nov. 15 through Dec. 21. 8:15 p.m. Sunday shows Nov. 24 and Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. No shows Nov. 22 or 29.

Holly Jolly — “A Family Christmas Saga,” a holiday musical comedy by Jan Kopp & John Driscoll, and starring Ken Miele, Micah Cone, Kelly Nevius, Kenny DeKowzan, Tasa Proberts, Kris DeKowzan and Tina Marie Kelley plays at Off Broadstreet Cabaret Dessert Theatre.

The Jolly Family hosts the 50th annual Christmas party at their vacation lodge. There are some surprises and challenges when an estranged uncle shows up with his much younger girlfriend. But family wins out in the end. Traditions include a karaoke contest and a game of Family Feud, along with a special crazy “Jolly Family Dance.” Hilarious antics along with a heartwarming story of family, mixed with memorable holiday and non-holiday music (much of which is performed to live instrumental accompaniment) make this a perfect evening.

Though not specifically geared toward children, Holly Jolly is great fun for most family members.

Pre-show entertainment is provided by Chris Crockett beginning one hour before show time for all performances. For further information or for show reservations, please call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686 or visit http://www.offbroadstreet.com.