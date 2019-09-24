Hindi Greenberg: ‘The Thanksgiving Play’ is a delicious roast of political correctness

How do four white actors create a politically sensitive Thanksgiving play for elementary school kids while also honoring Native American Heritage Month and not killing any turkeys? That’s the politically correct dilemma that Sierra Stages satirically, and with relish, roasts in its production of “The Thanksgiving Play” by Larissa FastHorse.

FastHorse is an emerging Native American playwright who developed her play in readings and various rewrites beginning in 2015; she said she could either write a protest play about indigenous issues or a comedy and chose the latter. The completed play was premiered by Playwrights Horizons in New York City in 2018.

The clever satire is set in a classroom where four white theater-makers have gathered to devise a short, politically correct play about the harvest holiday’s origins, rather than the familiar, whitewashed story of Pilgrims and Native Americans genteelly chowing down together. The diverse individuals — Logan, a vegan female drama teacher; Jaxton, an “evolved” male yogi/street actor; Caden, a nerdy male third-grade teacher/frustrated playwright; and Alicia, a sexy female Hollywood actress (hired because she was thought to be Native American) — go through some over-the-top agonizing and excruciating PC behaviors to relate to each other and the invisibility of indigenous people in the American origin story. Their efforts to be socially and historically aware get a delicious roasting by playwright FastHorse.

There is lots of fast-paced dialog, witty one-liners and some humorous theatrical references (a joke about dramaturges and the spelling of “theater” versus “theatre”) that might sail past if you’re not listening intently. But it’s in a series of videoed projections, shown between scenes and based on actual teachers’ quotes and classroom skits, where the dialogue takes off its gloves and aims squarely at the play’s real subject — racism and the erasure of indigenous people from U.S. history.

The acting and physical comedy is first-class. Laura LeBleu inhabits the anxious Logan, emphasizing every word with grand gestures; her attempt to learn how to sexily toss her long hair over her shoulder is hilarious. John Ficarra is wonderfully ingratiating and irritating as Jaxton, the “entitled and privileged white male” who believes he’s so evolved that he revels in the once-in-his-lifetime feeling of being “less than.” Jay Barker nails the nerdy Caden, who vainly attempts to set the historical record straight about the actual, little-known beginnings of the holiday feast. And Catie Cleary embodies the honest, not-too-bright Alicia, who is completely content to be who she is, with no aspiration to be anything else but pretty and sexy.

It’s obvious that Director Sandra Rockman loves this play — she pulls out all the stops with her actors and their use of movement/body language and positioning to emphasize character. Scenic design by Constance Ammon, lighting design by Erin Beatie and Noah Mann, costume design by Gina Gray, and hair and makeup by Adele Taylor Mills all are spot on and contribute to the visual interest of the piece.

This is a unique, funny, insightful, interesting play that is definitely worth seeing. It only plays at the Nevada Theatre through Oct. 5.

Hindi Greenberg relishes (but not cranberry) roasts (but not turkey) of sacred cows, Thanksgiving being one of the most sacred. Especially since she doesn’t like turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes nor pumpkin pie. But she does bake a mean pecan pie.