Hindi Greenberg: LeGacy’s ‘Scrooge’ is a holiday treat

As the song says, "everyone needs a little Christmas now" — for the uplift and cheer it can bring, even in the dreariest of times.

LeGacy Presents understands this need and has, for a number of years, given to our community the gift of a holiday show. This year is no different, with the third year running of their fun production of "Scrooge."

Based on Charles Dickens' classic, "A Christmas Carol," Rodger Hoopman adapted "Scrooge" into a musical, co-composing original music and lyrics and changing some of the scenes and dialog. For 37 years, Hoopman presented this musical in the Sacramento area, starring as the eponymous title character. And since 2016, LeGacy Presents and the Nevada Theatre have been the beneficiaries of this production, this year celebrating Hoopman's 40th anniversary as Scrooge.

Most of what everyone loves about the traditional play is included: all the "bah, humbug," Scrooge's oppressed accounting clerk, chained and clanking Marley, the Ghosts of Christmases Past, Present and Future (the latter is particularly menacing and creatively built), and Tiny Tim, but there are a few added scenes that particularly appealed to the kids in the audience. A slapstick routine by undertakers attempting to take Scrooge's casket out of his bedroom elicited hoots from the youngsters.

Hoopman channels Scrooge. He incorporates everything in his appearance and presentation that Scrooge should be and that the audience expects — mordant and bitter at first, then marveling at what he is shown by the ghosts, and eventually exhibiting the glee and incorporating the lessons in humanity to which he has been exposed. The balance of the acting troupe contributes nicely to the totality, displaying fluid ensemble dynamics, good singing and dancing and believable characterizations. I particularly liked the sweet-voiced Alexis Phillips as Belle, Scrooge's young love. Although the singing was to a recorded music track, the liveliness of the singers, along with their energetic hoofing (choreographed by Dinah Smith), created a tuneful, feel-good atmosphere.

Working with Hoopman, Director Sue LeGate Halford wonderfully uses the entire set and theater for entrances, movement upon the stage and exits, as well as having the ghosts pop out of surprising places. The set, originally designed by Hoopman and built 40 years ago, is a marvel — lovely to look at, with a very Victorian atmosphere, and extremely functional. Sound design by Warren Harrison and Ron Knable and light design by Les Solomon (nominated for an Elly Award for his Scrooge 2016 design) contributed greatly to the ambiance. And Sharon Sciabica's superb costumes immediately set the time period of the play — she won an Elly for her Scrooge 2016 designs.

This is a family-friendly, fun, enjoyable play. Grab your kids, grandkids or some neighborhood children and go see this delightful Christmas musical that will entertain and inspire young ones who haven't before seen it, but will also please more jaded playgoers.

You'll walk out of the theater with a smile on your face — and maybe even be a bit nicer to everyone, as well.

"Scrooge" continues at the Nevada Theatre through Dec. 24.

Hindi Greenberg wishes that everyone could learn the ghosts' lessons and exhibit a similar, loving change of attitude towards their national and worldwide counterparts; generosity, love for every living thing, charity, open-mindedness. To quote another song, "What a Wonderful World This Would Be."