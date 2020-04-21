Hey, here’s how you can tell KVMR how you feel about the pandemic

KNOW & CALL WHO: KVMR 89.5 FM WHAT: “Reports From Six Feet Away,” a radio feature allowing listeners — and the general public — to describe their Coronavirus Pandemic experiences. WHEN: Top of the hour, 8 a.m. (9 a.m. weekends) to 5 p.m. HOW: Call and leave your reaction, stories, ideas to the Coronavirus situation at 530-264-4160. WHERE: KVMR 89.5 FM, Truckee 105.1 FM, kvmr.org streaming

KVMR 89.5 FM is inviting listeners and, heck, the general public to call in their thoughts, feelings, suggestions and ideas about the current coronavirus pandamic as part of a new daily feature aired up to eight times a day called “Reports From 6 Feet Away,” which captures citizen thoughts about a world gone upside down during it.

“We can’t even let our 200 on-air volunteers into the building for now, for their safety and ours,” says KVMR Membership Coordinator Adriana Kelly. “I’m used to this place being such a hub of community conversation and ideas.”

“We were lonely for our people, “ adds Kelly. “We want to hear their voice.”

So another COVID-19 effect looked like it would choke audio art.

Sorry, not so simple.

“So a solution came up organically when I was meeting with (General Manager) Ali Lightfoot and we talked about how weird it is to be sequestered in a pandemic,” according to Kelly. “We wanted to hear how other people were dealing with all of this complicating their lives, and the easiest solution was, um, a hotline.”

Hmm, that would be 530-264-4160. Dare ya.

Hey, it’s simple.

That’s where callers and KVMR listeners can leave a message, short story, or thought about the impact of coronavirus on their lives. Or what’s helping them through it.

HOW ARE YOU?

“We’re looking for observations, how you’re coping, your stories,” says Adriana. “We’re all experiencing a totally new world with social distance. Are there any positive by-products from this disruptive crisis?”

Well, one early female caller said that people who don’t wear a mask are like those “who don’t care about my health or well-being.”

“We all handle risk differently and it was good for me to be reminded to be respectful,” responds Kelly.

Another early participant was a teenager who talked about how she and her mom, who she dearly loves, are using silence to better get along with each other.

Then there was online listener and new KVMR member Haiku Mark from South Lake Tahoe, who submitted three haikus, including one that featured the eclectic Nevada City radio station as its subject:

Music Drifts Through The Home

Passing Guy Asks ‘What Is That?’

It’s KVMR.org

Another is a KVMR broadcaster who kept track of a friend’s weekly quotes about the coronavirus that went from this is no big deal and, two weeks later, decided to close their door for weeks and stay “at home.”

SMILE BEHIND MASK

“One caller reminded us to smile at each other in your grocery store, even behind a mask,” Kelly recalled. “She said you can send a smile even if your face is covered. You can do it with your eyes, even if your face is covered.”

Obviously, Kelly was touched by these calls and wants to hear more of them.

Oh, at 530-264-4160, if we forgot to mention it.

“KVMR is a community that doesn’t rely on proximity,” she explained. “This ‘Reports from Six Feet Away’ hotline is another way to share our station, and we have nothing more valuable than each other.”

Then Kelly really got a little personal.

“Hearing these voices makes me feel connected to people when I might otherwise feel alone,” she added. “Thanks to everyone who has called in, and we hope to hear from many more of you.”

Um, that number, once again, is 530-264-4160. It’s yours to record your story, recollection, KVMR memory or, hey, whatever, well, the moment is yours.

MAYDAY DANCE PARTY

What could be better than a special KVMR MayDay Dance Party?

“Fortunately, KVMR’s community doesn’t rely on proximity, and we can be together just by turning the radio or computer on,” says Kelly. “So let’s have some fun together, and what’s more fun than an all-request show about the pandemic?”

So send Kelly your song request for KVMR’s Pandemic Playlist, then tune in Friday afternoon, May 1, 4 to 6 p.m. Will it be Jimi Hendrix’s “Freedom” or The Kinks’ “Dead End Street”? Email your music request to membership@kvmr.org. We’ll pick the top songs and dance around living rooms alone together.

And don’t worry. The BeeGees’ “Staying Alive” is already on the Pandemic Playlist.

KVMR and KVMRx.org are the home of Nevada City’s 200 volunteer broadcasters who provide the creative content of the station’s eclectic programming mix. Currently, KVMR is offering programs out of its archive mix, along with some live in studio shows and pre-recorded programs produced by volunteer broadcasters at home. That’s because our many volunteers cannot access the station, which is closed to both volunteers and the public, for everyone’s safety. But the station is still on 24/7 doing its best public service as it can with Top Of The Hour regional and statewide updates most days 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offering KQED’s Forum statewide show at 10 a.m. weekdays and Gov. Newsom’s Press Briefings at noon most weekdays. Of course, it’s out of the ordinary, it’s KVMR.