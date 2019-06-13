Helling Library holds special screening of ‘Cameraperson’

Filmmaker Kirsten Johnson captures a shot for her documentary film Cameraperson, screening at Helling Library in Nevada City.

Submitted Photo

The Madelyn Helling Library has partnered with POV to offer engaging and thought-provoking documentaries free of charge to the community. POV (a cinema term for “point of view”) is television’s longest-running showcase for independent non-fiction films. POV films are known for their intimacy, their unforgettable storytelling and their timeliness, putting a human face on contemporary social issues.

The next film, “Cameraperson,” will be screening at the Madelyn Helling Library on June 14 at 4 p.m. in the Gene Albaugh Community Room. A boxing match in Brooklyn; life in postwar Bosnia; the daily routine of a Nigerian midwife; an intimate family movement at home: these scenes and others are woven into a tapestry of footage captured over the twenty-five-year career of cinematographer Kirsten Johnson. A work that combines documentary, autobiography, and ethical inquiry, “Cameraperson” is a thoughtful examination of what it means to train a camera on the world. “Cameraperson” was an Official Selection of the 2016 Sundance Film Festival.

This event is a collaboration with POV, the award-winning independent nonfiction film series on Public Broadcasting Service. (www.pbs.org/pov)

More POV films to look forward to at the Madelyn Helling Library:

Friday, July 12 at 4 p.m.: “Inventing Tomorrow”

Friday, Aug. 9 at 4 p.m.: “Happy Winter”

Friday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m.: “Silence of Others”

For more information, visit the Events Calendar at mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.