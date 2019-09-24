Have a ball, save a life: Lolo Gervais and her R&B band to perform at Women of Worth’s Butterfly Ball

A meal prepared by At Your Service. Domestic violence. Great R&B, Soul and Motown by the amazing Lolo Gervais. Sexual abuse. Human trafficking. An evening of good food, good times and the good company of friends, old and new.

What on Earth do they have in common?

Those six things don’t usually appear together. But they’ll be at the North Star House, together, on Friday, Oct. 4. That’s the date of the first Butterfly Ball, presented by Women of Worth.

Domestic violence, sexual abuse and human trafficking have all exploded into our consciousness in the last few years.

That’s the bad news.

The good news is that for the past 20 years, Women of Worth has been on the front lines of the struggle to help women and their children escape these scourges. WoW offers many kinds of support, perhaps most critically in the form of a safe-house, Hetty’s Haven, where women escaping domestic violence can pause, regroup and start rebuilding their lives. (Hetty’s Haven is named for Hetty Williams, who was murdered by her estranged husband in the first decade of this century).

Like all nonprofits, Women of Worth is passionate about helping, in this case, women who feel trapped and have nowhere to turn for help. Help is available, but it takes money. Lots of it. Which is why we came up with the Butterfly Ball.

And what an evening it will be! A delectable meal prepared by At Your Service. Fabulous music by Lolo Gervais and her R&B band, a silent auction, and a live auction featuring a trip to Costa Rica, a condo in Maui and Premium 49er tickets. Best of all, you’ll get the wonderful feeling of knowing that you’re helping support victims of abuse as they work toward independence and a revitalized life. And all this in the gorgeous setting of the renovated North Star House.

If you’ve lived in western Nevada County in the past 15 years, you’ve probably heard Lolo Gervais somewhere. She used to be known as Lorraine Gervais, and she seems to be everywhere, so if you haven’t had the pleasure yet, check out the schedules of some local venues or take a peek at her website.

For the Butterfly Ball, she’ll be bringing some serious old-school R&B, with the soul sounds of Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, the Staple Singers and Al Green, among others. There will also be a top audio engineer in house to make sure the sound is perfect for your listening and dancing pleasure.

WoW is pulling out all the stops to make the Butterfly Ball the most fun event of the fall. Reserve your tickets today at women-of-worth.org. Or call our office at 530-264-7337.